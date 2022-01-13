Jennifer L. Welch, 32, of 330 Jennings Lane, was charged with theft of property-shoplifting Wednesday morning after allegedly attempting to take toothpaste, vitamins and other merchandise from the Walgreens store at 1650 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. Welch entered the store about 7 a.m. Wednesday placed items in a bag and attempted to leave without paying for them. The merchandise, which has a value of about $223, was recovered. Welch has previously been charged with shoplifting from other Greeneville businesses and was taken into custody. She was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Tiffany L. Phelps, 35, listed as homeless, was charged about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with disorderly conduct after allegedly walking in front of a police patrol vehicle on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Phelps had earlier been asked to leave the emergency department at Greeneville Community Hospital after lighting a cigarette, Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. Police received a report earlier Wednesday about Phelps walking in traffic near the Publix supermarket. Phelps was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.