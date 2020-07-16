James Bryan Cobble, 52, of 727 W. Main St., was charged early Thursday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-3rd offense, violation of the implied consent law, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the same incident was Shawntaine Mendoza, 29, of Dickson in Dickson County. Police were called about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a man and woman fighting at Cobble Motors on West Main Street. They left before police arrived and the car they were in was located a short time later at a service station on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. An open beer container was seen in the center console of the car. Cobble denied fighting with anyone and told police he was driving Mendoza to a Chuckey address. He smelled of alcohol, the report said. Cobble showed several signs of impairment during field sobriety tests. Cobble claimed ownership of a blue bag found behind the driver’s seat. Inside the bag was a Crown Royal bag that contained about one-half gram of methamphetamine and a glass pipe, the report said. Found inside Mendoza’s purse was about a half-gram of meth, three syringes and a digital scale. Cobble and Mendoza were both held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.
Brandy Nicole Ball, 35, of 426 Debusk Road, was charged Wednesday morning by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a Schedule IV drug. Police were dispatched to an apartment about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Ross Boulevard about a person identified as Ball asleep in a vehicle with the engine running, Officer Charles Story said in a report. Ball woke up after officers knocked on the driver’s-side window and said she had just gotten off work and was waiting for a friend when she fell asleep. Ball did poorly on field sobriety tests. She told police she needed her purse and cellphone from her vehicle. Found inside the purse was a small clear plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, an orange bottle with no label containing white pills and a glass pipe. Ball was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Newport man was charged Tuesday night with driving under the influence-3rd offense by Greeneville police after officer investigated a report of two people possibly using drugs in a vehicle parked in the lot by the Burger King restaurant at 1390 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Charged was James W. Durfee, 44, of Hunting Woods Road.Passenger Brittany A. Haynes, 33, of Brookview Drive, Dandridge, was charged with pubic intoxication. Police investigated about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday. Durfee was sitting in the driver’s seat with the engine running, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Durfee’s breath smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred. He showed several signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, the report said. A records check showed that Durfee has two previous DUI convictions in Greene and Cocke counties. Haynes told police she could drive the car from the scene but was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests, the report said. A pipe Haynes allegedly said is used to smoke crack cocaine was removed from her bra by a corrections officer at the Greene County Detention Center. Durfee and Haynes had first scheduled appearances Wednesday in court.
Craig A. Gobble, of 316 N. Irish St., was charged Wednesday by Greeneville police with burglary in connection with the July 7 theft of a fan from a Spencer Street warehouse. Gobble was interviewed by detectives and allegedly admitted to entering the warehouse and taking the fan. Gobble brought the fan Wednesday to the Greeneville Police Department. Gobble was issued a criminal summons to appear Friday in court. The large industrial fan is valued at $100.