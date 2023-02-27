Andrea R. Bartell, 36, of 111 Wandering Drive, Chuckey, was charged Saturday night by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence and violation of the implied consent law. Deputies investigated a pickup truck about 7:45 p.m. Saturday stopped in the westbound lane of the 5000 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Bartell, the driver, “was passed out behind the wheel of the vehicle still in drive,” Deputy Tyler Guffey said in a report. Bartell gave off a heavy odor of alcohol. When asked how much she had to drink, Bartell allegedly responded, “a lot.” Field sobriety tests were stopped “for the safety of the suspect,” the report said. Bartell was taken to the Greene County Detention Center. She allegedly refused to consent to a blood draw. Bartell was scheduled to appear Monday in court.
Kristopher D. Carpenter, 46, of 6820 Gap Creek Road, was charged Friday by sheriff’s deputies with drug possession-related offenses in the 11600 block of Lonesome Pine Trail. Deputies investigating a suspicious person call located Carpenter walking in the road. A records check showed he had an active violation of probation arrest warrant, Deputy C.H. Jessie said in a report. A backpack Carpenter was carrying contained two syringes and a set of digital scales. At the Greene County Detention Center, a pat-down search turned up more than four grams of suspected methamphetamine. Carpenter was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
A Newport man held in the Greene County Detention Center was charged Friday with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility and sale or delivery of a controlled substance in a school zone. Charged was Eric S. Click, 35, of Tolley Hollow Road. Corrections officers conducting an investigation into drugs being sent to the jail opened an envelope addressed to Click containing three Suboxone strips. The Suboxone was “placed behind small places of paper glued onto the letter to make it look original,” Corrections Officer Josh Riddle said in a report. Click was scheduled to appear Monday in court on the charges.
A woman who allegedly vandalized property in a Ragon Hollow Lane house and kicked a sheriff’s deputy Saturday afternoon was charged with assault on an officer. A records check also found that Whitney N. Scalf, of 630 Ragon Hollow Lane, had an active arrrest warrant, Deputy Brant Davis said in a report. Sheriff’s deputies were told by the homeowner that Scalf “destroyed multiple things” in the house, including a door, windows, a television, an antique mirror and picture frames.” Estimated damage exceeds $4,600. Scalf was found in a building on the property. While being placed in handcuffs, she allegedly fought with deputies and kicked a deputy in the knee twice. Scalf had a scheduled court appearance on Monday.