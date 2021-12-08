A Greeneville woman was cited for leaving the scene of an accident following a one-vehicle crash shortly before 6 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Barton Ridge Road. The 2002 Chevrolet Impala driven by Paula Harmon struck a mailbox and allegedly failed to stop, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The car was pulled over at the Marathon Market at East Church and Y streets. Harmon “is an older female who stated she has issues seeing,” the report said. Harmon was not injured. A family member arrived and gave her a ride home, the report said.
Several packages delivered between Friday and Sunday to a house on Harold Cemetary Road were stolen, sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Pruitt said in a report. The victim told deputies that three FedEx and U.S. Postal Service packages were delivered to her home while she was away. “She thinks someone stole them while she was gone,” the report said. The theft was reported Tuesday. The packages contained clothing and makeup valued at about $480.
Two toolboxes containing multiple hand and power tools were stolen from a storage room in a carport next to a house in the 100 block of Fairfield Road, sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. The owner believes the items were stolen in the last few days. A lock was broken on the storage room door to provide entry, the report said. The theft was reported Tuesday. The toolbox and tools have a combined value of about $1,000.
A tire on a sport utility vehicle was vandalized early Wednesday while the SUV was parked in the lot of John Deere on Hal Henard Road. The SUV owner told police that when he left work about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, he noticed air pressure in a front tire was low. He discovered a piece of metal in the tire and a puncture mark on top of the tire, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The victim believes someone intentionally vandalized the tire, which is valued at $80. Police will review security video footage.
Greeneville police are investigating a shoplifting incident that occurred in November at Lowes Home Improvement, 2375 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. On the morning of Nov. 3, a man entered the store, selected multiple items and placed them in a five-gallon bucket. “The suspect then removed the items from their packaging and concealed them in his pockets and waistband” before passing all points of sale and leaving the parking lot in a Jeep, Officer Chris Metcalf said in a report. Merchandise stolen includes a utility knife, a mini-torch, an ax, wireless earbuds and other items, with a combined value of $236. The registration tag on the Jeep was identified from a surveillance video. The incident was reported Tuesday to police by a Lowes loss prevention employee.