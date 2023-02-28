Randall Patrick Reese, 47, of Mars Hill, North Carolina, was charged early Monday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug. Reese was driving a car seen about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday stopped in the middle of Industrial Road at Poor Farm Road, Deputy Tyler Guffey said in a report. A records check showed the registration tag came back to another vehicle, prompting a traffic stop. A K-9 “open air sniff search” was conducted on the car. The K-9 alerted to the car. A search located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine and a cut straw. The suspected meth weighs 1.22 grams. The switched registration tag was also confiscated. Reese was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A woman unsuccessfully attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill about 1:10 p.m. Monday at the McDonald’s restaurant on Tusculum Boulevard. An employee told Greeneville police that a woman in a gold Honda sport utility vehicle attempted to pay for food with the counterfeit money. The employee “realized that the bill was fake and told the unknown female that she had to call the police,” Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. The woman left the restaurant and drove off. The counterfeit bill was taken into evidence.
Two chain saws, a climbing saddle, spikes and other logging equipment were stolen between Sunday and Monday from a pickup truck parked in the 4500 block of 107 Cutoff Road, sheriff’s Deputy Dillan Taylor said in a report. The truck owner, from Rogersville, told deputies the work truck was left parked over the weekend near a business on 107 Cutoff Road. The items stolen have a combined value of about $3,000.
A dog was stolen Saturday in the 400 block of Flea Ridge Road, sheriff’s Deputy Dalton Balthazr said in a report. The four-week-old puppy was one of a litter. The owner noticed it missing Saturday afternoon. A suspect who the owner met online and let stay at the house for several days is named in the report. The puppy has black fur. It is valued at $50.