Wesley A. Dewitt, 27, of Spring City in Rhea County, was charged about 1 a.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license-5th offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. A car was seen pulling out of the parking lot of the Food Country supermarket at a high rate of speed. The driver, identified as Dewitt, turned off the lights “in an attempt to hide himself from law enforcement,” Deputy Andrew Long said in a report. Patrol car blue lights and siren were activated and a pursuit began on Emerald Road that continued down Blue Springs Parkway, Broom Factory Road, Raders Sidetrack Road, Dulaney Road and Click Road, where Dewitt lost control of the car he was driving and it flipped over, the report said. Deputies found a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine in the car. Dewitt was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Keaton U. Gregg, 18, of 2180 Debusk Road, was charged with driving under the influence about 10 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police following a traffic stop on West Andrew Johnson Highway. Gregg was allegedly speeding near the intersection with North Main Street and a traffic stop was conducted, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The odor of burnt marijuana was detected while speaking with Gregg, who admitted smoking marijuana earlier, the report said. Gregg gave police a bag containing a small amount of suspected marijuana. Gregg did poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court. Gregg was also cited for speeding.
Brett A. Turner, 27, of 760 Grassy Creek Road, was charged about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault. Police responded to a disturbance call at the Sonic Drive-In, 2115 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, and spoke with the alleged victim. Police were told that Turner threw something through the open driver’s side window of the alleged victim’s car, striking him in the head. Turner told police he threw a mint at the alleged victim. Turner was taken into custody and held on bond ending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A counterfeit $20 bill was found Wednesday afternoon in a deposit at a Consumer Credit Union branch, Greeneville police Officer Anthony Price said in a report. The person who made the deposit said she owns rental homes and may have been given the counterfeit bill by a tenant. The counterfeit $20 bill was placed into evidence.