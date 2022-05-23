Larry Bowling was charged with public intoxication on Saturday evening. Greeneville Police received a call that an intoxicated male was lying on the sidewalk in front of Lee’s Mart at 1650 W. Andrew Johnson Highway at 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers made contact with the male, Bowling, and a strong odor of alcohol was coming from his person, according to a report. When asked his name, Bowling was allegedly unable to answer officers. Bowling had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. He was taken into custody. Bowling was transported to the Greene County Detention Center.
Holden Metcalf was charged with driving under the influence Sunday morning at around 1 a.m. According to a report, while on routine patrol an officer observed a vehicle speeding on East Andrew Johnson Highway near Snapps Ferry Road. The officer confirmed with his radar that the vehicle was traveling 66 mph in a 45 mph zone. The officer stopped the vehicle and came into contact with Metcalf who was the driver and the only occupant in the vehicle. The vehicle had a temporary license plate that had expired May 7. Metcalf could not provide proof of insurance for the vehicle. Metcalf allegedly had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He was then placed under arrest for driving under the influence. After being read his Miranda rights, Metcalf admitted that he had been drinking alcohol recently. He was transported to the Greene County Detention Center without incident. The officer is also issuing a summons for speeding, violation of the financial responsibility law, and violation of the registration law.
A Can-Am utility vehicle and a Polaris Razor 1000 were stolen from a business at 190 East Andrew Johnson Highway sometime late Saturday evening. The total value of the two vehicles is around $40,000. The complainant told officers that someone pulled open the gate going into their storage lot. The gate was damaged and is valued at about $1,000. The video cameras on the business do not work so there is no video footage of the incident. Officers spoke with dispatch later and learned that the Can-Am utility vehicle had been found by the Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning, wrecked at 2820 Roaring Fork Road.
Cory Mathes was charged with violation of probation, possession of schedule two, schedule three, and schedule four drugs and counterfeit/forgery on Sunday morning at about 8:30 a.m. According to a report, Mathes was found by an officer conducting a warrant check at 106 Bradley Ave. The officer knocked on the door of the home and after a couple of minutes, a woman opened the door. The officer asked the woman if Mathes was in the home and she told them no and that she had kicked him out. The officer then asked the woman if they could walk through her house to make sure Mathes wasn’t there and she agreed. During the search of the home, the officer saw an open door that accessed the hot water heater in the bedroom closet. Mathes was allegedly found trying to hide behind the hot water heater and he ignored all verbal commands and refused to come out. The officer pulled his taser and pointed it at Mathes, and Mathes said that he was stuck and could not move. Another officer arrived on scene and attempted to help Mathes out from behind the hot water heater, but Mathes would not cooperate. The access panel in the bathroom, which goes to the hot water heater, was removed and officers confirmed Mathes was not stuck. While Mathes was refusing to come out officers could see Mathes digging in his pockets and he refused to stop doing so when asked. After a few minutes of trying to get him out, Mathes finally gave up. Officers searched the area where they suspected Mathes of hiding things around the hot water heater and found 64 total pills, two grams of what officers believed to be meth, and $1,500 in counterfeit $100 bills. Mathes was transported to jail and bond was set at $57,000. All drugs will be sent to TBI for identification.