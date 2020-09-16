Sheldon L. Johnson, listed as homeless, was charged Tuesday afternoon by Greeneville police with aggravated criminal trespass and possession of a Schedule II drug at A W Johnson Park. Police spoke with a woman who doesn’t know Johnson who said he walked up to her trailer and entered uninvited. Johnson was carrying a lamp, a mirror and was pushing a baby stroller with items in it that included a pair of motorcycle pants. Johnson told the trailer occupants he had been dropped off to clean out a building on Park Street. Officers made contact with the building owner, who said he did not know Johnson. Police picked up the motorcycle pants and a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine fell onto the ground, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. Johnson was taken into custody and held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A Newport man was charged with domestic assault about 1 a.m. Wednesday after Greeneville police were called to a room at the Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Charged was 40-year-old Richard L. Keller, of Greystone Way. The victim told police that Keller “became violent and scratched her arm during a brief altercation,” Lt. Josh Pierce said in a report. The victim got free and went to the motel front desk and asked the clerk to call police. Keller left on foot but was taken into custody near the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Industrial Road. Keller was determined to be the primary aggressor and held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance. The alleged victim was found to have an active arrest warrant in Sevier Court and also taken into custody.
A Ford F-150 pickup truck, two John Deere lawn mowers and a utility trailer were stolen between Monday night and Tuesday morning from the lot of Meade Tractor, 2960 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police said in a report. The truck, trailer and lawn mowers were parked inside a fenced-in parking lot that was forcibly entered, Officer Roy Milton said in a report. The 2005 Ford pickup truck is valued at $6,000. The trailer and lawn mowers have a combined value of about $10,000. An investigation continues.
No injuries were reported during a dispute between neighbors about 11 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Asheville Highway over one of them burning debris near their property line. One of the men told sheriff’s deputies he asked his neighbor to stop burning near his property. The neighbor then “tried to hit him with his tractor,” a report said. The man allegedly threatened to shoot his neighbor if he returned. The man who complained then stood in front of his neighbor’s tractor and would not move. The man who had started the fire told deputies he told his neighbor to get off his property three times, reiterating he would shoot him if he returned. No charges were filed.
An Afton man accused employees of a moving company of stealing $1,200 from his home Monday afternoon. The Friendship Road North man told sheriff’s deputies that while the men were moving items out of the house, 12 $100 bills in a dresser drawer went missing from a room “that he didn’t want them to be in,” a reports said. Deputies looked in the moving company vehicles and the employees showed them the contents of their wallets and pockets. No money was located. The moving company employees told deputies they were leaving the property because of the theft accusation.