Daniel Dean Cutshaw, 39, of 1240 Bolton Road, was charged early Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. The alleged victim said Cutshaw became upset about 3 a.m. Wednesday when she suggested he go to bed and he pulled her hair and pushed her into a wall and television set, causing bruises and cuts to her face. The alleged victim was driven to another location by relatives. She refused medical treatment, Deputy Cody Travis said in a report. Cutshaw was held without bond pending a first appearance Wednesday in court.
Sheriff’s deputies responded Tuesday to a report of a man in a house on the 107 Cutoff Highway who did not belong there. The residents came home to find the suspect in the house. He fled into a nearby field when deputies arrived and was found hiding in a tree, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. A car owned by Enterprise Rent-A-Car being driven by the suspect was found on Dixie Road with gunshot holes in the passenger door. The car had been rented to a woman not present and the suspect told deputies the keys were given to him. He allegedly admitted to firing shots into the passenger-side door in Washington County. Possible charges of felony vandalism to a vehicle would be filed in that county, the report said. Damage to the 2020 Nissan Sentra is estimated at $5,000.
Greeneville police working a parking lot wreck Wednesday afternoon at Lee’s Food Mart at 1035 W. Summer St. found the driver had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation-3rd offense. A records check found that 33-year-old Timothy B. Tipton, of Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, had the active warrant. Tipton was turned over to sheriff’s deputies, who took him to the Greene County Detention Center. Tipton was held pending a first appearance Friday in court.
A car parked between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the 400 block of West Main Street was vandalized with spray paint, Greeneville police Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. The Honda sedan was parked in a driveway. Several words and phrases had been spray-painted on the car, including “Equal Right” and “Pig.” A neighbor noticed the vandalism Thursday morning and notified the owner, the report said.
A go-kart was stolen Thursday from a garage in the 100 block of Guinn Drive, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report. The Ultramax go-kart is valued at $1,500. Damage to a garage door totals $500. A suspect is named in the report.
Three watches, clothing and children’s toys were stolen Tuesday from a house in the 700 block of North Main Street, Greeneville police Officer Cody Greene said in a report. The victim told officers he returned to the house to retrieve his belongings and found the back door open. The possessions have a combined value of about $300.