Daniel E. Stamper, 39, no address listed, was charged Friday by Tusculum police with a felony count of evading arrest. An attempt was made to stop a pickup truck matching the description of a vehicle used in a burglary earlier Friday. The driver, identified as Stamper, allegedly did not pull over after police activated patrol vehicle blue lights and siren on Ripley Island Road, police Chief Danny Greene said in a report. A spike strip was placed at the intersection with River Village Drive that deflated the truck tires. The truck turned into a driveway and spun out, the report said. Stamper was taken into custody and held on $10,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Jamie L. Paxton, 25, of 1935 Old Stage Road, was charged Sunday morning by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident following a crash on Arnold Road and West Summer Street. Paxton had driven off the road and the vehicle was found on its side against a rear of a West Summer Street building, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Paxton and a passenger were located walking a short distance away. Paxton made no attempt to contact 911 Dispatch or police before leaving the scene, the report said. Paxton showed “indications of impairment” during field sobriety tests, the report said. Bond for Paxton was set at $4,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Brian Ramirez, 26, of West Walnut Street, Johnson City, was charged Sunday by Tusculum police with driving under the influence. Ramirez was seen running a red light at the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and the Tusuclum Bypass, Officer Dustin Laws said in a report. A traffic stop was conducted on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Ramirez smelled of alcohol and did poorly on field sobriety tests, the report said. Ramirez was held on $1,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Gary L. Ranney, 32, of 184 Ocean Blvd. E., was charged early Saturday by Greeneville police with resisting arrest. Ranney was also served an active arrest warrant for failure to appear. Police saw a vehicle driven by Ranney, who was identified as having an active warrant. When approached where he lives and told he had a warrant for his arrest, Ranney ran from officers. A taser was used to stop him, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Ranney struck his head on the ground after being tased. Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called to assess him. A seizure Ranney appeared to be having was determined by EMS to be “fake,” the report said. Ranney was taken to Greeneville Community Hospital East, cleared medically and taken to the Greene County Detention Center. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance on Monday.
A Johnson City man and woman were charged Saturday morning by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charged were Anthony B. Branham, 36, of 509 East Fairview Drive; and Rachel L Reasoner, 41, of the East Fairview Drive address. Police investigated possible drug violations in a parking lot in the 3800 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Branham was in the vehicle and Reasoner was shopping in a nearby store, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Two small plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine were found in the vehicle, along with a glass pipe, a grinder and a torch lighter. Neither person would admit to owning the meth and drug paraphernalia, the report said. Bond for Branham and Reasoner was set at $2,000 each pending first scheduled appearances Monday in court.
Hunter M. Cameron, 24, of Pleasant Grove Road, Newport, was charged Sunday morning by a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer with possession of a Schedule VI drug. Cameron was pulled over on Self Road in Bulls Gap after being observed stopped in the road for several minutes. The odor of marijuana was detected coming from the car, Officer Justin Pinkston said in a report. Cameron allegedly admitted he was rolling a marijuana cigarette when seen by the officer, the report said. Cameron was issued a criminal summons to appear Monday in court.
Tyler Black, 25, of 55 Kilday Court, was charged last week by Tusculum police with possession of a stolen vehicle. Black was found on Oct. 27 to be in possession of a car stolen early Oct. 26 from the parking lot of the Marathon market on Ripley Island Road, Officer Dustin Jeffers said in a report. Black told police he was informed the car was stolen by the person who took it. He told police he traded tools with the suspect for the vehicle. Black was issued a criminal summons to appear in court.
Wallace MacDonald, 52, of 3758 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, was charged Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. MacDonald shoved the alleged victim into a shed, kicked her and began to choke her, Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. McDonald was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Colton J. Walker, 22, of Piercetown Road, Butler, was about 5 p.m. Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with driving on a suspended license following a wreck in the 1300 block of the 107 Cutoff at Lee Shelton Lane. Colton was a driver involved in the crash. A records check showed his license 2as suspended in July in Elizabethton, Deputy John Stills said in a report. Walker was issued a summons to appear Monday in court.
A moped was stolen between Saturday night and Sunday from a driveway in the 2100 block of Pottertown Road in Midway, sheriff’s Deputy John Stills said in a report. The keys were not in the moped when it was taken, the owner told deputies. The 2018 Yamaha moped is valued at $3,000.
Two trail cameras were stolen between Thursday and Sunday from a property in the 100 block of Underwoood Way, sheriff’s Deputy Justin Lilly said. The victim, who rents the property to hunt, told deputies that someone also poured bleach on a salt block. A suspect is named in the report. The trail cameras are valued at $200 each.