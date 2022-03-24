Jesse J. Willett, 42, of 124 Vicky St., was charged Wednesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies went to the address to serve an active arrest warrant on Willett. Two plastic bags containing suspected heroin and methamphetamine were seen on a table in a bedroom, along with a set of digital scales, Deputy Stacey Lawing said in a report. Willett was located hiding in woods behind the house. He was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Brandy L. Widener, 35, of 10314 Asheville Highway, was charged about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault. Deputies went to the address and spoke with the alleged victim, who said Widener picked up a knife and tried to grab him, leaving marks on his neck. Widener was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A man who allegedly threatened a witness in a criminal case was taken into custody Monday afternoon. Darryl W. Kelkites, 32, of South Austin Springs Road, Johnson City, had pending charges, court records show. The alleged victim was subpoenaed to General Sessions Court as a witness. As he was walking to the Greene County Courthouse, the man was approached and followed by Kelkites, who allegedly made threats toward him and his family, “saying he would get him,” Chief Deputy David Beverly said in a report. While entering the General Sessions courtroom, Kelkites passed by the man, called him a derogatory name and again threatened to “get him,” the report said. An assistant district attorney overheard Kelkites and notified Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. and bailiffs, who placed Kelkites into custody. Evidence about the alleged intimidation incident will be presented to the next Greene County Grand Jury. Kelkites is held on bond. He has earlier-filed pending charges that include domestic assault and aggravated burglary, court records show.
Zachary R. Walker, 26, of 3620 Snapps Ferry Road, was charged about 1:50 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with methamphetamine possession and possession of a prohibited weapon. Police saw a car on Lafayette Street in motion with its passenger-side door open that turned onto a gravel lot in the 1700 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Walker was a back seat passenger. A records check showed he had an active failure to appear arrest warrant issued in Greene County, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. As Walker was getting out of the car, a small plastic bag containing suspected meth was seen where he had been sitting. A backpack in the car identified as Walker’s contained two “of what are believed to be explosive devices” containing smokeless, black powder, the report said. Walker told police he used them for fishing. Walker was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Valenzia P. Gudger, 47, of 310 Juniper St., was charged Wednesday morning by Greeneville police with domestic assault. The alleged victim told police that Gudger struck her in the head with a BB gun “and then ran off screaming and yelling,” Officer Jon Luke Myers said in a report. The alleged victim was hit with the gun stock after she got between Gudger and a man who Gudger was angry with, she told police. Gudger was determined to be the primary aggressor. She was held in without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.