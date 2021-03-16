Larry T. Norton, 34, of 280 Snapps Ferry Park, was charged Sunday afternoon by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug. Norton was unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle with his foot on the brake about 3:35 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Publix supermarket, 2321 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Witnesses told police that the man identified as Norton was passed out about 20 minutes and then attempted to leave the parking lot. He was prevented from leaving by witnesses. Norton had slurred speech, was unable to balance on his feet and had difficulty getting his driver’s license out of his wallet, the report said. Norton did poorly on field sobriety tests. A search of his vehicle after arrest located two syringes, three suspected Alprazolam pills and suspected Doxycycline pills. Norton was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Daniel Wayne McNeese, 34, of 290 Central Street, was charged Friday by Tusculum police with driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and possession of a Schedule VI drug. Police investigated a possible impaired driver call and a traffic stop was made. McNeese failed field sobriety tests, Officer Dustin Jeffers said in a report. A cup containing vodka was found in the pickup truck cup holder. McNeese also had a “white powder substance” in both his nostrils, the report said. A bag containing suspected marijuana was found on McNeese, who allegedly refused blood and breath tests. Bond for McNeese was set at $3,000 pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in court.
Andrew L. Tester, 26, of 90 Dykes Hill Road, Limestone, was charged Monday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. Tester and the alleged victim were arguing when she was struck by a fist on the side of her face, cutting a cheek, Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. Deputies found Tester walking on Poplar Springs Road and took him into custody. He is held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Greeneville police are looking for a woman who allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart at least 11 times between Nov. 5 of last year and March 5. A Walmart loss prevention employee told police that the woman brought food, clothing and other items to the self checkout register “but failed to scan numerous times,” Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report. The value of the stolen merchandise is about $190. Police have a description of the car the suspect drove to Walmart during each shoplifting incident. The thefts were reported Monday.
A door was damaged Monday in an apparent burglary attempt at a house in the 500 block of Crescent Drive, Greeneville police said in a report. The homeowner told police she returned home Monday afternoon to find a side door damaged from an apparent attempt to gain entry. Damage to the door totals $200.
Power tools, hand tools and other property was stolen last week from a pickup truck in the 200 block of East Broyles Street, Greeneville police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report. The owner reported the truck break-in Friday. The break-in happened early on March 8 when the truck was parked at the victim’s residence, the report said. The driver’s side door handle of the truck was damaged as a result of the theft. Damage to the truck totals about $200. The tools and other items stolen are valued at about $1,000. The theft remains under investigation.