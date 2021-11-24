Timothy C. Park, 37, of 1233 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap, was charged late Tuesday with aggravated domestic assault after stabbing the alleged victim in the arm, Deputy Dalton Balthazar said in a report. The alleged victim told deputies that Park began strangling her as she slept and then stabbed her with an unknown object, the report said. The alleged victim went to a neighbor’s house after the confrontation and called 911. The alleged victim had abrasions on one arm but medical treatment was not required, the report said. Park was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Elizabeth D. Necessary, 28, was charged shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday by Greeneville police with domestic assault after allegedly slapping a man in a room at the Days Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A person in another room called police after hearing a juvenile “yelling out the door for help,” Officer Jordan Williams said in a report. Police spoke with a man also staying in the room who said he was slapped in the face by Necessary as the two argued. Both parties admitted to drinking, the report said. Necessary was determined to be the primary aggressor and was taken into custody. Two juvenile children in the room were placed in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Necessary was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday morning in court.
A pistol and holster were stolen Tuesday afternoon from a camper parked at the Lazy Llama Campground, 405 Chuckey Ruritan Road South, sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report. The owner said she was gone for about 90 minutes, and the pistol and holster were missing from a bedside stand when she returned. The camper may have been unlocked, deputies were told. The Glock pistol and holster have a combined value of $650.
A sport utility vehicle was stolen about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from a driveway in the 100 block of Hickory Drive. The owner told police he left it running in the driveway “when someone stole it,” Greeneville police Officer Hal Adair said in a report. The 2105 Dodge Journey is valued at $5,000.