Ryan M. Edwards, 28, of 1945 Horse Creek Drive, was charged about 12:40 a.m Wednesday with driving under the influence second offense, speeding and violating an ignition interlock device, by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Chase Bible was running a radar on West Andrew Johnson Highway and Edward’s vehicle was picked up by radar traveling 71 mph in a 45 mph zone. Bible pulled Edwards over between Andrew Johnson Highway and Kingsport Highway. Edwards allegedly was slurring his speech and had a strong smell of alcohol coming from him. Edwards performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to a report. Edwards was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
Mykala Bible, 23, of 3808 Eastline Drive, Kingsport, was charged about 11:40 p.m Tuesday with driving under the influence first offense, possession of schedule IV drugs and possession of schedule VI drugs, by the Greeneville Police Department. Officer Eric Davis responded to a stop with Bible’s vehicle underway at West Church Street and North Irish Street. A K-9 unit was deployed on the vehicle and alerted law enforcement to BIble’s purse, according to a report. The purse contained two grams of marijuana and 1.5 grams of alprazolam. Bible was allegedly slurring her words and had an odor of alcohol, Davis said in a report. Bible failed standard field sobriety tests. Bible was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.
A home was burglarized in the 1700 block of West Pines Road between 1:30 p.m and 2:30 p.m, according to a report by the Greene County Sheriff’s department. The victim told Deputy Brian Hiatt that the residents of the home left the property about 1:30 and upon return at 2:30 she noticed the air conditioning unit was missing. A safe containing medication located in a bedroom was pried open, according to a report. The safe contained oxycodone medication and two vials of gabapentin. There are no known suspects at this time.