Michael A. Masters, 29, of 179 Pine Ridge Drive, Afton, was charged Tuesday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault. Deputies spoke with the alleged victim, who said he was sawing a tree down on a neighboring property when he saw Masters on the porch. Masters approached the alleged victim carrying a wine bottle and struck him in the face with it, “connecting with the mouth to the edge of the eyebrow,” Deputy Justin Lilly said in a report. The alleged victim and a witness held Masters on the ground until deputies arrived. Masters was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court. The alleged victim refused medical treatment.
Breanna K. Hughes, of East Side Avenue, Johnson City, was charged about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with possession of a Schedule VI drug. A traffic stop was made on a car on Rollins Chapel Road at Asheville Highway after the drive made an improper turn, Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report. An odor of marijuana was smelled coming from the car. The driver denied having any marijuana. A K-9 unit was called to the scene and the dog gave a positive alert. Hughes, a passenger, then told deputies that there was marijuana in the trunk and claimed ownership. A jar containing about five grams of suspected marijuana and a grinder were found. Hughes was issued a criminal summons to appear in court.
A pickup truck was stolen between 8 and 9 p.m. Tuesday from the Greeneville Commons parking lot, police Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report. The owner, from Morristown, said the truck was parked near the Ross Dress For Less store because it would not start. When he returned with a trailer, it was not in the parking lot. The 2014 Ford F-150 is valued at $20,000.
Greeneville police are investigating the theft of a drone and vacuum sealer Sunday from Walmart. The shoplifting incident was reported Tuesday. About 6:45 p.m. Sunday, a man placed the drone in a shopping cart on top of the vacuum sealer and went to a self-checkout counter. The suspect removed spider wire from the drone used to prevent thefts and then checked out $5 worth of merchandise before leaving the store. The Falcon brand drone is valued at $254. The vacuum sealer is worth $270.
Furniture with a combined value of about $7,000 was stolen in the burglary of a house in the 300 block of Whirlwind Drive, Greeneville police Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. The burglary was reported Tuesday and occurred within the past two weeks, the owner told officers. Entry was made by forcing open a back door. Among items stolen were a dining table, two end tables, a marble table and a dresser.
Michael S. Gray, 38, of Horton Highway, was charged early Monday by Johnson City police with theft of a motor vehicle, felony vandalism and driving on a revoked license. A co-defendant, George K. Coffey Jr., 50, of Hopson Street, Johnson City, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor count of evading arrest. Johnson City police were called about 2 a.m. Monday to a Lafe Cox Road business “in reference to a semi truck that had been stolen off the lot by being driven through a fence on the outskirts of the property,” a report said. Police located the truck about 3:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West Main Street and Indian Ridge Road in Johnson City and attempted a traffic stop. A passenger, identified as Coffey, fled on foot and was apprehended. Gray, who was driving, remained in the truck and was taken into custody. Gray and Coffey were held on $16,000 and $11,000 bond, respectively, pending first scheduled appearances Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into a burglary early Sunday at the Quick Stop Market, 4510 107 Cutoff Highway. An employee told sheriff’s deputies that when she arrived at work about 5 a.m. Sunday, she saw the front door glass was broken. Cigarettes, vape devices and a lighter were stolen from the store. Review of surveillance video shows that at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, a white male wearing a dark colored jacket, khaki pants and a white mask was seen “busting the glass with an unknown object and then kicking the glass out,” Deputy Adam Weems said in a report. The man entered the store and stole the listed items. Damage to the front door was estimated at about $3,000.
Police took exception to a man who allegedly decided to drink beer Monday night in the sally port of the Greene County Detention Center. Brent E. Johnson, 35, of 1044 Susong Road, was charged with public intoxication. Greeneville police were contacted about 10:40 p.m. Monday by the sheriff’s department about Johnson. When Johnson “showed up in the sally port he had a half empty can of beer” and was sitting on a bench there, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report. Johnson had slurred speech and told police he had been drinking “and felt he was too intoxicated to be walking the streets,” the report said, Johnson did poorly on field sobriety tests and was held on bond pending a first court appearance.
Craig A. Gobble, of 313 N. Irish St., was charged Monday by Greeneville police with theft of property valued under $1,000. Gobble allegedly took six concrete blocks Monday morning from behind a business in the 300 block of North Main Street, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. Security video photos were reviewed by police before they spoke with Gobble, who allegedly admitted taking the blocks for a shed he is building behind his house. The blocks were returned to the owner. Gobble was issued a summons to appear Wednesday in court.
A laptop computer was stolen between Sunday night and Monday from a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 100 block of Glenfield Trail, Greeneville police said in a report. The vehicle was unlocked. The Toshiba computer is valued at $200.
The ignition of a van was damaged in an apparent theft attempt Monday morning while it was parked in the 1400 block of Bolton Road, sheriff’s Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report. The van title and registration were stolen from the glove box, the report said. Damage to the ignition totals about $100.
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of $1,300 in cash on Jan. 4 from a house in the 200 block of Appian Way. A camera and a personal journal were also taken. The theft was reported on Monday. A suspect is named in the report.
A four-wheel recreational vehicle was stolen between Jan. 22 and Friday from a property in the 4000 block of Lonesome Pine Trail, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. The keys were left in the ignition of the side-by-side vehicle, the report said. The 2005 Bobcat 2200 model is valued at $10,000
Catalytic converters were stolen from a car between Thursday and Saturday from a car parking in the 100 block of Lobo Loop, sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. The owner told deputies Sunday that he had dropped the Chevrolet Malibu off at the address to have repairs done on it. The two catalytic converters have a combined value of about $1,500. A different car reported stolen from the address and later recovered had the Chevrolet Malibu tires on it, the report said.