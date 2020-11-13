A bottle containing 30 Suboxone pills was stolen about 8:20 p.m.Thursday from the Walgreen’s Pharmacy at 1650 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report. A manager told officers that a man entered the business, walked to the pharmacy area and then sat and waited until other customers and employees moved away from the counter. He “then reached across and took a bottle of Suboxone,” the report said. A witness saw the theft. The man went out the front door “in a hurry” and left the parking lot in a red sport utility vehicle. The business will provide police with a surveillance video. The medication is valued at $100.
An investigation by Greeneville police into the fraudulent purchase of a motor vehicle from Mountain Motor Sports at 190 E. Andrew Johnson Highway continues. The purchase of a 2020 Can-Am ATV happened on May 8 by a man using a false name and was reported Thursday, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report. “It was later discovered that this was a false identity and purchase,” the report said. The ATV is valued at $24,074.
A Playstation 4 game console and $80 in cash were stolen between Wednesday and Thursday in the break-in of a Pinecrest Drive apartment. A car parked outside was also vandalized, Greeneville police Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The tenant told police the apartment “was also trashed,” the report said. The game console is valued at $150. Damage to a window is $100. Damage to the car totals $500. A possible suspect is named in the report.
A Baby Alive doll was stolen by two men about 2:30 p.m. Thursday from Dollar General at 130 W. Bernard Ave., Greeneville police Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. The men left the parking lot in blue Chevrolet Trailblazer, the report said. A tag number was given to police. The doll is valued at $30.