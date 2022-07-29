Taylor D. Hensley, 23, of 665 Round Knob Road, was charged about 8:30 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV drug. Police were called to the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant on Asheville Highway about a woman apparently passed out in a car, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. Hensley denied having anything illegal in the car. A search turned up a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and a Xanax pill in a purse on the driver’s seat, the report said. A dog in the car was turned over to a family member. Hensley has a scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Sally Webb Regan, 65, of Taylor, South Carolina, was charged about 1:15 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence on Erwin Highway at the Horse Creek Park Access. Deputies received a call about a car that had wrecked. It was found in a ditch with heavy front end damage, Deputy Cindy Boling said in a report. Regan was in the driver’s seat and “was very incoherent and barely able to hold her head up,” the report said. Regan was unable to unlock the car windows and deputies made entry by breaking a rear window. Regan did not know where she was and asked for help, the report said. Liquor bottles in paper bags were found at her feet. Other empty bottles were found in the car. Regan was cleared by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to be taken to the Greene County Detention Center. The registration tag on the car was from another vehicle. Regan was also cited for a violation of the open container law, having an expired registration and a registration violation. Regan was held pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Shawn William Clark, 38, of Billings, Montana, was charged about 2 a.m. Friday with resisting arrest and public drunkenness after Greeneville police responded to a call about a suspicious man outside the Phillips 66 station on East Church Street. Police made contact with a man identified as Clark “slumped over” by an ice machine, Officer Will Ervin said in a report. Clark had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. While trying to place handcuffs on Clark, he allegedly pulled his arms away from officers. Clark was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Tools, air hoses, an extension cord and nails were stolen between Wednesday and Thursday in the burglary of a house being remodeled in the 400 block of East Bernard Avenue, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The house was apparently entered through a back window after an unsuccessful attempt to break a hasp and padlock on a door, the report said. The combined value of the stolen items is about $550.
A weed trimmer was stolen on July 22 from the porch of a house in the 400 block of Cypress Street, according to a complaint filed Thursday with Greeneville police. Surveillance video from 5:50 a.m. on July 22 shows a man taking the weed trimmer from the back porch, Officer Brandon Ricker said in a report. Another man is seen in the video standing near the street when the theft occurred. The Craftsman weed eater is valued at $220.
Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into the burglary Thursday of a mobile home in the 1500 block of Reed Road. The victim told deputies she come home Thursday afternoon and found the front door open and $600 missing from a dresser drawer. Nothing else was apparently taken, Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report.
Christopher L. Hensley, 42, of 950 Sunnydale Road, was charged about 4 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated domestic assault. A verbal argument with the alleged victim escalated until Hensley “wielded a kitchen knife and pointed it at (her)” from across a room in a “threatening manner,” Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. The alleged victim told deputies that she feared for her safety. Hensley was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Gary D. Garner, 40, of 194 Greene County Line Road, was charged about 10 a.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on the 107 Cutoff at Jones Bridge Road. A K-9 unit was requested, Deputy Cindy Boling said in a report. A Greeneville Police Department K-9 was brought to the scene and alerted on the car driven by Garner, who was confirmed to be a convicted felon on state probation. A loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle and additional ammunition was found in the trunk of the car, the report said. Found in a backpack in the car trunk were a scale, two syringes and three butane torches. “Multiple sets” of burglary tools were also found in the car, the report said. Garner is not listed as a suspect in any burglaries in Greene or Washington counties. A car passenger, Brandi C. Dugger, 37, of 1316 Jim Fox Road, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after syringes and empty plastic bags were found in her purse in the front seat floorboard. Garner and Dugger were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in court.{&end}