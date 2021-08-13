Three handguns and a toolbox were stolen from a residence in the 3300 block of Houston Valley Road on Thursday. The victim reported to Greene County Sheriff’s deputies that the burglary occurred at some point while she was away between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Upon returning at 6 p.m., she found the back door broken open. She told deputies the lock appeared to have been tampered with using a screwdriver. The total value for the stolen items is listed in the report as $790.
John W. Rowell Jr., 52, of 1555 West Allens Bridge Rd., was charged Wednesday night by sheriff’s deputies with domestic assault. According to the report, Deputy Joe Harness responded to a report of a disturbance involving weapons and spoke with Rowell and an alleged victim. Both said an argument had occurred, but both said that the other shoved him first, Harness said in the report. Rowell told Harness that the alleged victim also pulled out a pocket knife “in a threatening manner” before he punched him, while a witness confirmed the victim’s statement that Rowell repeatedly punched him and that the pocket knife was held low in a defensive manner after Rowell initially punched the victim. The alleged victim had facial injuries consistent with the described altercation and was seen by EMS, and Rowell was taken into custody.
A Mosheim church was vandalized sometime on Tuesday night or Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputy Anthony Pruitt stated in the report that leadership of Mosheim Fellowship Church, 7414 Blue Springs Parkway, contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to report two outside walls spray painted with profanity and a back door painted with an A inside a circle. The profanity may have been directed towards a member of the church, according to the report. Damage is listed as $3,000.
An unknown suspect conned a local woman into giving him or her $2,000 worth of Apple gift cards. The victim told sheriff’s deputies that she received a letter in the mail that she believed was from Walmart asking her to be a secret shopper. The suspect convinced the victim to purchase the gift cards and text the ID numbers. The victim was told she would receive a check for $2,380, which she did receive but was determined to be fraudulent.
A purse was stolen from the wrecked vehicle of the Mohawk woman who died in the one-vehicle crash near Interstate 81 late Sunday. Family of the victim reported the theft to Greene County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday. Between the crash late Sunday and the time of the report, someone had used two different credit and debit cards belonging to the victim to make purchases online as well as from a local McDonald’s.
A motorcycle was stolen from an address in the 100 block of Cherokee Boulevard over Monday night. The victim told sheriff’s deputies that he last saw the 2001 Honda Shadow at 9 p.m. Monday and that it was gone by 5 a.m. Tuesday. The motorcycle is valued in the report at $4,000.