Elliot A. Price, of 609 Wesley Ave., was charged about 7 a.m. Thursday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and public intoxication. Police received a call about a man walking in traffic on West Andrew Johnson Highway, on the edge of the travel lane. Price ran up to the patrol car window “and stated someone was trying to rob the town” before attempting to open the passenger side door, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Price was sweating profusely and “talking out of his head” and was told he would be placed in handcuffs. Price ran away, crossing the median into oncoming traffic, prompting the closure of all lanes of West Andrew Johnson Highway for about 15 minutes until he was taken into custody. About a half-gram of suspected methamphetamine and a syringe were found in one of Price’s pockets. After Price was taken to the Greene County Detention Center, he allegedly tried to run out of the sallyport into the jail and was subdued by correction officers. Price was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Jason W. Johnson, 37, of 755 Swanay Road, Limestone, was charged about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with disorderly conduct. Deputies went to an address in the 200 block of Fox Road to investigate a report of a man causing a disturbance and threatening people in the area. Johnson was found “to have engaged in violent and threatening behavior in a public place,” Deputy Joe Harness said in a report. Johnson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Midway man sought on multiple active arrest warrants was taken into custody Wednesday morning by sheriff’s deputies. Jonathan Austin, 39, of 1355 Little Warrensburg Road, was served warrants for two counts of evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license-3rd offense, driving on a revoked license-4th offense, having no proof of vehicle insurance and violation of probation. Austin was additionally charged with delivery or sale of methamphetamine. Deputies went to the house and were told by a juvenile who answered the door that Austin was not there. Austin was seen jumping out a window in the back of the house and allegedly ignored commands to stop as he ran from deputies. A K-9 was deployed and Johnson laid down on the ground and surrendered, the report said. A search of Johnson after he was taken into custody located a gram of suspected methamphetamine and a syringe. Austin was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Thaddeus A. Ragan, 49, of 208 Hope Road, was charged about 7:30 p.m. Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with aggravated assault, assault and resisting arrest in connection with an incident at a Loblolly Drive home. Ragan was involved in a confrontation with a man and woman at the address. He pulled a knife on the alleged victim, who went outside but was followed by Ragan, “still wielding the knife and being aggressive,” Officer Dalton Balthazr said in a report. Both occupants told police they were placed in fear for their lives by Ragan’s actions. Ragan allegedly refused repeated commands by deputies to stand up to be placed under arrest, and tried to run away as he was being placed in handcuffs, the report said. When he was taken into custody, Ragan “started screaming and kicking at the officers and pulling away from the cuffs,” the report said. Ragan was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
Cody J. Hatter, of 97 Bradley Ave., was charged early Friday by Greeneville police with domestic assault in connection with an incident that occurred Thursday afternoon at a Charles Street home. The alleged victim told police that Hatter called her friend and told her he would harm her and her child if she did not contact him. The alleged victim has an order of protection issued in August by a judge after an earlier domestic assault incident, Officer Eric Davis said in a report. Hatter was located by police early Friday hiding in a closet at the alleged victim’s Charles Street home. He was held in lieu of bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A counterfeit $100 bill was used as payment Thursday afternoon for services at the Department of Motor Vehicles office at 1210 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Parton said in a report. The person who passed the fake $100 bill told police a relative had given it to her. The counterfeit bill was placed into evidence.
Prescription medications were stolen Thursday afternoon from a package mailed to an address in the 1000 block of Quillen Shell Road, sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew McCamey said in a report. A relative of the victim told deputies that the Alzheimer’s disease medications are mailed to the address by the Veterans Health Administration. Deputies found the bottom of the package had been cut open and the medications removed. The theft remains under investigation.
A shotgun, washing machine and other appliances were stolen between Sept. 15 and Wednesday from a house in the 1200 block of White Sands Road while the homeowner was quarantined elsewhere because of COVID-19, sheriff’s Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report. The victim told deputies that he tested positive for the virus during a visit with family members and quarantined with them for 14 days at their house. When he returned home Wednesday, his back door was open and his dog was on the back porch, the report said. Also stolen were an oven, refrigerator and a washer/dryer unit. The combined value of the stolen possessions is about $3,700.
A handgun was stolen between Sept. 3 and 19 from a house in the 200 block of Fillers Mill Road, sheriff’s Sgt. John Stills said in a report. The theft was reported on Wednesday. The owner told deputies the gun was taken from a bedroom nightstand. There were no signs of forced entry, the report said. Two possible suspects are listed in the report. The .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver is valued at $800.
A purse containing a wallet, debit card, driver’s license and other personal documents was stolen between Monday night and Tuesday morning from a car parked in the 300 block of Sam Doak Street, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report. The victim said the center console was open when she went to the car Tuesday morning. The car was unlocked. The purse and wallet are valued at $20 each.
A television, Xbox and $2,900 in cash was stolen between Sept. 17 and Saturday morning from a mobile home in the 500 block of Old Cemetery Road. The theft was reported Tuesday to sheriff’s deputies. The Xbox 1 is valued at $300. A suspect is named in the report.{&end}