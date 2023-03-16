Mariah A. Perkins, 30, of 103 Grandview Ave., was charged about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule IV drug at Veterans Park, 805 Forest St. A records check showed that Perkins also had two active violation of probation arrest warrants, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. Police received a call about a woman with an arrest warrant in the bathroom in the park. Perkins was located and taken into custody. A search after arrest turned up a Clonazepam pill, the report said. Perkins was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court.
A Greeneville man who thought he was renewing his Tennessee driver’s license was the victim of an internet scam, according to a police report. The man had an expired driver’s license and saw an advertisement on Facebook about how to renew it and requested information, Officer Billy Christy said in a report. Between Feb. 15 and Wednesday, the victim made several wire transfers to an account in the Dominican Republic. He was contacted several times with requests for more money, the report said. He did not receive a driver’s license. The man lost $2,400.
A heavy-duty utility trailer was stolen between Tuesday and Wednesday from the 200 block of Jennifer Street, Greeneville police Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report. The trailer was parked in front of a house being remodeled. The black utility trailer is valued at $6,000.
Work tools and building supplies valued at over $4,800 were stolen Sunday night from a truck owned by a man staying at the Hampton Inn, 3130 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, according to a Greeneville police report. A desk clerk told police that a South Carolina man working locally as a contractor found the bed cover on his truck was cut to provide access to the items, which include two lasers, roof boots and a cooler. Damage to the pickup truck bed totals $800. The theft occurred between 10 and 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Security camera footage shows a man walking near the truck bed several times, then pulling a vehicle near the truck before driving away. The theft was reported Monday.
A crepe myrtle tree was cut down between Feb. 15 and Wednesday in a front yard in the first block of Jennings Creek Lane, sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Shelton said in a report. The property owner had not been at the property recently. She checked with utilities and was told no trees had been cut down in that area. The tree is valued at $500.