A man being taken to the Greene County Detention Center early Friday after an arrest warrant was served began to gag and choke on a plastic bag he had in his mouth, sheriff’s Deputy Frank Cedillo said in a report.
Deputies pulled over and assisted Paul L. Hipps with getting the bag out of his mouth, the report said.
The bag contained 1.6 grams methamphetamine. Hipps, 39, of 630 Briar Patch Lane, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and tampering with evidence after having been served with an active warrant for violation of probation issued in Greene County Criminal Court.
Deputies went to Hipps’ home about 1:50 a.m. Friday and served the warrant. He was escorted to the patrol car and began choking while being taken to jail.
Hipps was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.