Billy Biggs, Kidwell School Road, was charged with DUI first offense and violation of financial responsibility around 4 p.m. Friday after a traffic accident on Tusculum Boulevard, a Greeneville Police Department report states. Also on Friday, Ricky Hensley, Park Street, was charged with driving on a revoked or suspended license after an officer recognized him when Hensley drove past. This is the fourth time Hensley has faced that type of charge.
Larry D. Meade, Arnold Road, was arrested Saturday evening after being determined by a Greeneville Police officer to have been the primary aggressor in a argument and altercation within a local residence. The officer’s report said the initial call to the scene of the incident had been to investigate an alleged simple assault, but investigation led to the more specific charge of domestic assault. Circumstances in the incident also led the investigating officer to refer the case to the Department of Children’s Services, the report says.
Chastity M. Lewis, Morristown, was taken into custody by GPD Saturday about 10 a.m. after she was found inside a car on a local used car sales lot while it was closed and no one else was present. The investigating officer reported that she said she was cleaning trash out of the car. When he found she had a warrant outstanding against her, he transported her to the Greene County Detention Center for violation of probation.
A North Carolina man, Levi Shuford, Burnsville, was arrested about 2 p.m. Saturday on the Andrew Johnson Highway after witnesses said he had driven his vehicle across a median and almost struck two vehicles. Shuford agreed to a field sobriety test and according to the police report gave a “horrible” performance on the test. After investigation he was charged with Schedule IV Drug Violations, DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence.
Michael M. Moore, Irish Street, faces charges after a woman, six months pregnant, came to the Greeneville Police Department early Sunday afternoon and told GPD she was being followed around town by a person in a vehicle, and that after trying to cut her off with his vehicle several times the follower had struck the rear of her car. The report said her vehicle showed signs of fresh damage. Moore was located in the parking lot of Walters State Community College and admitted he had followed the woman, but denied striking her vehicle. Two counts of aggravated domestic assault were placed against him.