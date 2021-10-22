Local artist João Paulo Goncalves, known to many as John Paul or J.P., took the top $10,000 prize in the two dimensional category of the 2021 ArtPrize contest, an international competition held in Grand Rapids Michigan.
“It was amazing,” said Goncalves, who said his wife and children were with him when he got the news.
The innovative project created in Greeneville called “Aging Out/18 Years Old” shines a light on a shadow that darkens the lives of many young people across the nation.
At least 21,000 youth residing in juvenile residential care facilities turn 18 and age out of state custody each year in the United States. Many have no support system in place and are at risk for becoming homeless or incarcerated. Many aren’t able to complete a college education and some, faced with the added challenges of daily survival, falter in their struggle against addiction.
Goncalves said about 50 people helped with the project, the majority of whom are his art students at the Holston United Methodist Home for Children in Greeneville, some of whom attended the exhibition with him.
“The students were so happy that we got an award,” he said. “It wasn’t like it was just me as an artist that got an award.”
Winning the prestigious competition will boost Goncalves’ visibility in the art world.
“This competition is the world’s largest,” said Goncalves, who is sponsored by a gallery in Miami and who won a people’s choice award in the 2020 competition. “It’s a juried award category so it adds to the first award. The first one was public choice. This is more in the category of experts in the arts who come and judge and say your project is the best one seen. That means a lot.”
Winning the prize also makes it possible for the native Brazilian who now resides in Greeneville to participate in other shows, including one he has already booked for the exhibit in Los Angeles. Goncalves hopes the media attention the exhibit has received will make it possible to be accepted for entry under Holston’s nonprofit status for Art Miami, one of the most popular international art shows according to Goncalves, where booths for exhibits typically run as high as $50,000.
Above all, Goncalves is happy that the message of his exhibit, to raise awareness of the challenges faced by young people aging out of state custody in the foster care system, is going far and wide.
“From Michigan to Los Angeles to Miami — and it started from Greeneville, Tennessee,” he said with a grin.
Bradley Williams, Holston Home’s president, said participating in the project with Goncalves was a win for students in a variety of ways.
“Kids, developmentally, should be having fun. They should be experiencing new things,” Williams said. “It expanded their view of the world outside of Tennessee. All but one had never flown on an airplane. That experience was a real blessing to me, hearing the “oohs” and the “ahs” at take-off and landing was really cool. So fun and new experiences were some of the benefits.
“But then when they got there, they were part of the exhibit and showing the art to the general public. They got to see that first modeled by a professional artist who is skilled in being able to communicate the meaning of his artwork but then they also got to do it themselves — the social skills, the public speaking and presentation skills, the self-confidence that comes with it.”
Goncalves said he believes bringing the students to participate in the exhibit helped to instill a deeper sense of ownership in both the project and its success that shifted their thinking about themselves.
“There was a good sense of ‘I see all those percentages and charts with statistics,’ but there was also a good, healthy level of ‘I’m within this foster care system but there is something different between those statistics and me.’ Of hope, a level of responsibility that those statistics don’t happen to more kids and I’m also not one of (those statistics).”
Williams said providing art classes for the youth at Holston Home and involving them in Goncalves’ project was a kick off to a larger arts initiative.
“This was an initiative we’re looking at having, called The River Academy School of Arts,” Williams explained. “Our school on campus is called River Academy. It’s a licensed, private school during the day but we would like to begin an evening art school with various arts and this was our first go at it, having a professional artist in our backyard.
“Our bigger, more audacious goal would be for the youth in our community across Greeneville and Greene County to be able to attend here on campus.”
He added, “Our hope is to not have to charge anything to families. If we can get it underwritten from our fundraising efforts, that would be my hope.”
That initiative, as well as the other programs Holston runs, including one that follows youth who don’t have foster homes after they age out of the system, to maintain positive relationships with caring adults who will encourage and guide them, can only operate if the public supports the programs.
“We want there to be a call for people who have considered being foster parents ... for those who would be open to it. Take that next step. Make that phone call,” Williams said. “For those who can’t foster, mentoring is another way to get involved and make a difference. And then the third thing is being a financial partner.”
Upcoming fall fundraisers include The Friends of Children fundraiser on Oct. 26 in Knoxville. Donations can be made at any time. To learn more about Holston Home visit www.holstonhome.org/. For information about volunteering, mentoring, or foster care, contact Sue Bernier at 423-787-8753 or susanbernier@holstonhome.org. To give a financial gift, visit https://gift.holstonhome.org/.
Goncalves is also working on projects for the Miami gallery that sponsors him including one inspired by the painting by Boticcelli called “The Birth of Venus” that incorporates the same light and shadow technique but in a mosaic of marble.
Others incorporate iconic images from pop art such as Stars Wars and Pac-Man.
“I make a silhouette. There’s a light bulb in the middle and then I create a collage of something that looks like a specific object and when the light comes on, the same object in the middle creates a silhouette of something else.
“The one I’m going to create now is of Darth Vader and the Death Star,” Goncalves said, explaining that the Death Star is made of wood and when the light bulb comes on, Darth Vader’s silhouette appears.
For Goncalves, “Aging Out/18 Years Old” was just one of the ways he hopes to use his art. He feels a call to use his art for activism and to help others.
“I have three main passion projects. This was the first one,” he said. “My goal with this one now is to display it in as many places as possible and connect people to the cause, recruit people to the foster care system, even to work here to work with the kids (at Holston United Methodist Home for Children).”
“Another project that I have is a human trafficking project. It’s almost more interesting, the way it’s made, because there is more participation of the general public. They participate and learn about the different stages of human trafficking.”
Goncalves hopes that project will educate the public about human trafficking and what makes people, including children as young as 12 or 13, vulnerable to it.
The third project will take objects salvaged from sites of natural disasters and turn them into art
“I want to go to places, collect wood from houses that have been destroyed by hurricanes and create art pieces to go back to the families, who don’t have insurance,” he said. “Those pieces can be sold for a very decent amount of money that will go directly to the families.”
Goncalves is not content to have his art merely imitate life. He creates with the intent to improve the lives of others.
Follow J.P. Goncalves at https://www.facebook.com/JPGoncalvesArt.