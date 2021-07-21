One person was airlifted to a hospital following a crash about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 14000 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway involving a car and a dump truck.
The car driver had to be extricated by first responders in the crash near the Hawkins County line in Bulls Gap, according to Greene County 911 Dispatch.
Responding were Town of Mosheim police, the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMS, the Midway Volunteer Fire Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
A Greene County-Greeneville EMS supervisor also responded, but a Greene County EMS ambulance was not available, prompting a request to Hawkins County EMS for assistance.
The car driver was flown by the UT Lifestar 1 helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center. The identity and condition of the driver were not available Wednesday morning. The name and condition of the truck driver were also not immediately available.
A helicopter landing zone was set up at Volunteer Speedway to evacuate the car driver.
The THP investigated. A crash report is pending.