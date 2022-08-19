1 Candidate Files For Tusculum Municipal Election Aug 19, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Only one candidate filed for the Nov. 8 City of Tusculum Municipal Election.The race for a single city commissioner seat will be an uncontested race, with Mike Burns being the sole filer for the race as the filing deadline passed Thursday at noon.Burns currently holds the seat, and will be unopposed in his re-election bid barring a certified write-in candidacy. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mike Burns Race Politics Seat Candidacy Candidate Deadline Bid Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Buffs Look To Build On Playoff Appearance Greeneville Police Seek Information On Hit-And-Run Incident Report: Greeneville Community Hospital Missing Some Quality And Satisfaction Baselines Greene-Carter County Jamboree Officially Concludes Preseason Over 300 Jog For A Cause Through Tusculum