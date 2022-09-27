A Highlands Emergency Air Rescue helicopter landed in a field off Chuckey Pike late Monday afternoon and flew one of the victims of a two-vehicle, head-on crash to Johnson City Medical Center. One driver was killed in the crash.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department was among first responders at the scene of a head-on collision shortly after 6 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Chuckey Pike. The crash killed one driver. The other was flown by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center.
One driver was killed and the other suffered injuries in a head-on collision shortly after 6 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Chuckey Pike.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report identified the victim as Christopher Nicholson, of Chuckey. Injured was the driver of the other vehicle, Robert Hensley, of Limestone.
The report said that Hensley was driving a Nissan Frontier pickup truck and Nicholson was driving a Chevrolet Spark car. Hensley was northbound on Chuckey Pike and Nicholson was southbound when the car crossed the center line while negotiating a curve, striking the pickup truck head-on, according to the THP report.
The car driven by Nicholson spun around before coming to a stop. The pickup truck went down an embankment off the side of Chuckey Pike.
Hensley was flown by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was not available Tuesday morning.
Nicholson was not wearing a seat belt. Hensley was using a safety restraint, the report said.
The crash remains under investigation. Toxicology tests will be conducted.
In addition to the THP, first responders on the scene included the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.