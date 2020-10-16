One driver suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash about 11:45 a.m. Thursday on West Andrew Johnson Highway near Oasis Road in Bulls Gap.
Nancy Donaldson, 79, of Sevierville, was northbound in a 2014 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle that crashed into the rear of a 1993 Jeep Cherokee driven by 52-year-old Brenda Williams, of Bulls Gap, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
The Jeep driven by Williams had slowed to a stop to make a left-hand turn when it was struck by the SUV driven by Donaldson.
Williams suffered unspecified injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS ambulance to Greeneville Community Hospital East. Her condition was not available Thursday afternoon.
Donaldson and a passenger were not injured. A passenger in Williams’ vehicle was also uninjured, the report said.
Donaldson was cited for failure to exercise due care.