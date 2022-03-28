One hundred counterfeit $20 bills totaling $2,000 were passed through a self-pay register Friday night at Walmart in payment for merchandise, Greeneville police Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report.
Three unidentified men made four separate purchases that include an Apple watch, a Bose speaker, an Apple iPad and other electronics. The items were paid for with the counterfeit bills, the report said.
The purchases were made between 9:24 and 9:35 p.m. Friday. Police were notified Sunday by Walmart security. The incident remains under investigation.