There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in Greene County and one death in the county since Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Recent overall numbers for the county and region have been encouraging, with inactive and recovered cases in Greene County increasing by 22 and active cases declining by 11 between Monday and Tuesday, state Health Department figures show.
As of Tuesday in Greene County, there have been 7,197 cases of the virus and 141 deaths, with 6,917 cases listed as inactive and recovered. The totals go back to the beginning of March 2020 and the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Statewide, the Department of Health listed a total of 758,523 cases of the virus on Tuesday, an increase of 623 cases from Monday.
Tennessee’s death total Tuesday from the virus stood at 10,954, an increase of 54 deaths from Monday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state totaled 1,106 on Tuesday, 11 less than Monday.
About 6.62 million Tennesseans had been tested for the virus as of Tuesday.
The positive statewide test rate for Tuesday in the state was 8.87%. The positive test rate in the 21-county Ballad Health service area that includes Greene County over the seven days ending on Monday was 14.5%, according to the healthcare system’s scorecard.
Tennesseans who have at received least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine comprise just over 10 percent of the state’s population. Greene County was ahead of the state average, with 12.43% of county residents receiving at least a first dose, according to Ballad Health figures from Monday.
A sampling of Northeast Tennessee counties shows a positive trend of fewer new cases and more people listed as recovered from COVID-19.
Every Northeast Tennessee county saw a decline in active cases of the virus between Saturday and Sunday with the exception of Unicoi County, with one new case reported.
Sullivan County had the most new confirmed cases reported in the region between Monday and Tuesday, with 49. Hamblen County had 31 new COVID-19 cases, Carter 16, Hawkins 14, Greene and Washington with 11 new cases each and Unicoi County with one new case, according to the state Health Department.
BALLAD HEALTH
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 scorecard for Monday said that there are 97 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the health care system’s 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Because of a reduction in cases, Ballad Health last week announced it will only release updated scorecards for its coverage areas on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
In addition to the 97 people hospitalized, the Ballad Health scorecard for Monday reported 11 new admissions for the virus in the preceding 24 hours, and 13 discharges from hospitals in its system.
There were 59 designated COVID-19 beds available on Monday, and 18 patients in intensive care units. There were 10 patients on ventilators.
Throughout the Ballad Health system, a total of 28,960 first doses of vaccine had been administered, along with 23,572 second doses.
There were 53 deaths in the Ballad Health service area for the seven days ending on Monday.
Positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, 2020, in the Ballad Health system total 84,890. There were 1,751 deaths during that time frame through Monday.
Ballad Health cautions that while case numbers are lower, the COVID-19 pandemic “remains a reality in the Appalachian Highlands.”
“While vaccine efforts are underway, Ballad Health still recommends all community members maintain physical distancing, avoid unnecessary crowds and wear masks in public,” the health care system advises.
NATIONAL STATISTICS
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a total of 27.54 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as of Tuesday, an increase of 56,384 cases from Monday.
Coronavirus deaths totaled 485,070, an increase of 1,217 from Monday.
There have been about 55.2 million vaccines administered.
Average daily cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days was 25.9 on Tuesday. The CDC seven-day average for Tennessee was 26.6 cases per 100,000 population.
As of Tuesday, about 71.7 million vaccine doses have been delivered across the U.S., with 55.2 million doses administered, according to the CDC.
About 39.7 million people have received one or more doses, and 15 million people have received two vaccine doses.
VACCINE SITES
The state Health Department reported on Monday that there is a limited amount of vaccine available for qualifying groups.
COVID-19 vaccines are available locally. One site operated by the Health Department is on the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine at the site.
Inoculations will be administered in phases by risk group and age group, according to the state’s vaccination distribution plan.
Appointments for the Greene Valley vaccination site can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment. People are encouraged to arrive at the site at their appointment time, but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
Inoculations are also available at four independent local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites by the state — Atchley’s Pharmacy, Corley’s Pharmacy, Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions and the Greene County Drug Store. Each pharmacy has been provided with limited supplies by the state. Information about current availability is available on the pharmacies’ websites and social media sites.
The Greeneville Walmart store will also receive allocations in the future through the program.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
VIRUS TESTING
COVID-19 tests are administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the health department office on West Church Street. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet CDC qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Tests can also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West, 401 Takoma Ave.