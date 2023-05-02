Angie Skeen got chills when she accepted a 126-year-old Bible that had belonged to her ancestors.
The fragile hard-back Bible dated 1897 with family names written inside the cover was found recently among the belongings of the late Rev. Moss Bullard.
His daughter, Amy Willis of Greeneville, has no idea how he got the Bible, but she knew she had to find relatives of those family names.
It all started about two weeks ago while casually scrolling through Facebook. Willis had posted photos of the Bible in a local group. Referencing information written inside the cover, she addressed her post to anyone possibly related to the Senter family buried in Oak Grove Cemetery.
“I’d love to see it go to a family member,” Willis said in her post.
Someone tagged genealogy enthusiast Helen Mathis who quickly began commenting with possible contacts. Her most substantive comment said she was waiting for a response from the great-granddaughter of Cynthia Cox Senter, whose name is written in the Bible.
In a strange coincidence, it turned out that the great-granddaughter, Priscilla Harbin, passed away in Morristown just two days prior to the comment.
The search for a direct heir looked bleak, so the next step was to search for a museum that would accept the Bible.
An online search for “Bible museums near me” was going nowhere, but a search for Harbin’s obituary proved much more successful.
The obituary listed three daughters, and a Facebook message to the first listed daughter, Angela Skeen of Morristown, was successful.
Skeen and her sister, Donna Johnson, met Willis April 29 in Mosheim to exchange the family heirloom.
At first, Skeen said she was going to check with family to make sure the correct person took ownership, but she quickly found her great-grandmother’s name listed in the Bible.
“It gives me chills,” she said as she held the Bible for the first time.
The book is very fragile, and Willis was using a hair tie to keep it intact. The cover appears to be faded black with etching in a floral design.
Rev. Bullard passed away a year ago, and Willis’s brother, Earl Bullard, recently gave her the Bible from their father’s belongings.
“This is a piece of somebody’s history, not mine,” she said in an interview before Skeen was found. “This is the word of God being passed down from generation to generation.”
The Bible’s cover page says the book contains both Old and New Testaments, “Translated Out Of The Original Tongues.”
Written inside the cover are the birth and death dates of several members of the Senter family and other names, dating back to the 1870s.
The main difference Willis noted between the 1897 Bible and Bibles of today is the older one uses Roman numerals.
The Bible also contained a letter dated Dec. 21, 1987, to Della from Jerry, Joyce, and children with updates on kids in the family. There are two Dellas listed among the family names – Della Senter and Della Travis.
The kids mentioned in the letter include 8-year-old Rebekah with naturally curly hair, 4-year-old Joanna with “large winning eyes and smile,” and 2-year-old Aaron, who loved to dress up, wear ties and carry his Bible.
The letter notes that “Jerry’s pastoring a Wesleyan Methodist church here in Punxsutawney.”
In addition to the Bible and letter, Skeen and Willis exchanged a hug.
Skeen became teary-eyed as she looked through the Bible and commented, “Mom would have really enjoyed this.”