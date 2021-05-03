David P. Hyatt, 45, of 2950 Buckingham Road, was charged early Saturday by sheriff’s deputies with delivery or sale of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule III drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies responded to a suspicious person call in the 6700 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway and saw Hyatt getting out of a car. A digital scale and plastic bags were seen on the passenger seat, Deputy Brittany Willett said in a report.
Seen on the center console were more bags and a roll of cash.
Hyatt was detained and allegedly told deputies that 10 grams of methamphetamine was in the car. Found during a search were 13 grams of suspected meth, Suboxone, Alprazolam, buprenorphine and more plastic bags. The roll of cash totaled $895.
Hyatt was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.