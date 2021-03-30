A pair of fires Monday morning destroyed a barn and did minor damage to a house in Greeneville.
About 140 chickens were killed in the barn fire at 2065 Shakerag Road, a sheriff’s department report said.
No injuries were reported to people in either fire.
The barn fire was called in about 9:30 a.m. Monday to Greene County 911 dispatch.
Owner Cassondra P. Miller called 911 when she discovered the corrugated metal barn engulfed in flames, a sheriff’s department report said.
Miller told deputies that she heard a “strange noise” from the direction of the barn and when she went outside to investigate, it was burning.
Miller did not know what caused the fire, Deputy Joe Harness said in a report.
There were several electrical cords running into the barn to power lights. The barn had three electrical outlets that Miller told deputies were safely secured above the floor level.
Also stored inside the barn were supplies for a home Miller planned to build, along with farm-related equipment.
The Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department was first on scene. Camp Creek was assisted in extinguishing the blaze by the Sunnyside and Tusculum volunteer fire departments.
All items in the barn were destroyed.
Various breeds of chickens in the barn are valued at $1,000.
Other items burned in the fire include garden plants, garden tools, an impact wrench, air conditioning equipment, an air compressor, a leaf blower, seven large windows, two french doors, vinyl siding, a Jacuzzi tub, lumber and an electric fence box.
The possessions are valued at more than $12,000.
The fire cause remains under investigation.
HOUSE FIRE
About 7:30 a.m. Monday, the Greeneville Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 103 Holt Court.
Firefighters arrived on scene quickly and extinguished the fire. After the house was cleared of smoke, the occupants were able to remain, said Battalion Chief Erich Winter, incident commander.
Smoke was seen coming out of the eaves of the house, a report to 911 said. The occupants were asleep when it was called in.
The fire started in items stored in front of a wall heater, Winter said. Fire damage was confined to a small area.