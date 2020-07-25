Fifteen candidates are on the ballot in the Republican Party primary for a Tennessee U.S. Senate seat.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander announced in 2018 he would not seek reelection.
Early voting continues through Aug. 1 for the Aug. 6 federal and state primaries. Voters will elect Tennessee’s new U.S. senator in the Nov. 3 general election.
Following, in alphabetical order, are profiles of the 15 Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate seat. The candidate with the highest vote total will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
CLIFFORD ADKINS
Clifford Adkins is a resident of Portland, a city in Sumner and Robertson counties in Tennessee, near Nashville.
Adkins does not have a campaign website or presence on other social media that contains information about his Senate candidacy. Attempts to reach Adkins were unsuccessful.
NATISHA BROOKS
Natisha Brooks is a resident of Nashville. She is the owner and director of The Brooks Academy, a home-school institution, “servicing learners from grade-school through collegiate studies,” according to information Brooks provided to ballotpedia.org.
Brooks is the mother of two children. She attended Prairie View A&M University in Texas.
Brooks lists three “key messages” in her campaign.
She supports “better living and health benefits for military veterans,” “the funding of mental health services for Americans living in certain circumstances” and “that future college tuition ought be determined by the current annual cost-of-living.”
In the area of public policy, Brooks wrote that as a small business owner, she is “in favor of increased business insurance benefits and options for sole-proprietors, partnerships, and LLCs.”
Brooks also supports “providing tax benefits and incentives to private sector healthcare practitioners who will serve our veterans.”
“Effective leadership, trustworthiness, and sincerity are important qualities to hold as an elected official,” Brooks wrote.
Brooks lists the Bible as her favorite book, “because it has guided my family throughout our lives.”
She wrote that cooperation among elected officials on both sides of the aisle is important.
“I believe our country, as well as our government, would greatly benefit from positive relations among the ‘100 on the Hill,’” Brooks wrote.
BYRON BUSH
Bush was born in Ohio and lives in Brentwood in Williamson County. He is married with two sons and a granddaughter.
Bush earned a bachelor’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University and a D.D.S. from Meharry Medical College in 1977.
Bush’s career experience includes working as a dentist, according to information provided to Ballotpedia. His hobbies include flying and he is an instrument-rated pilot.
Bush lists himself as a political conservative.
Three key messages of Bush’s campaign include the importance of Senate representation.
“It matters. What you believe, your source of truth and who represents Tennessee in Washington,” he wrote.
Bush also calls for judicial reform, including “transparency and accountability of judges and those who have sworn to uphold the rule of law.”
Also key is to “promote conservative policies that lead to opportunity, not dependence on the government.”
Areas of public policy Bush is passionate about include “corruption of government officials who have been entrusted to protect the public interest but instead they are self serving with no accountability,” “protecting the sanctity of life” and “protecting our God-given freedoms upon which this country was founded.”
“Truth” is the most important characteristic of an elected official, Bush wrote.
Qualities Bush has that would make him a successful office-holder include “perseverance, confidence, integrity, (being a) good listener and truthfulness.”
Bush said “fighting judicial corruption in Tennessee’s courts” has been a struggle he has long pursued.
“Integrity, character, maturity and values of the candidate seeking office” are more important than previous political or government experience, Bush wrote.
ROY DALE COPE
Roy Dale Cope is a Chattanooga resident and pharmacist.
He is also a small business owner, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served as a commissioned officer of the U.S. Public Health Service.
After U.S. Navy service in the early 1980s, Cope worked as an electrician, later founding his own company, Cope Properties, and began buying and rehabilitating properties in the Chattanooga area. Cope later founded CPC Concrete Finishing, Inc., managing a number of concrete finishing jobs in the Southeast, he wrote in a Ballotpedia profile.
Cope returned to college in the 1990s and earned degrees in biology and business administration. Cope then attended Samford University, where he was awarded a doctor of pharmacy degree in 2005. Afterward, he served as a commissioned officer of the U.S. Public Health Service in Arizona and South Dakota.
In 2008, Cope founded Highland Pharmacy in Ringgold, Georgia, just south of the Tennessee border.
Cope is married and has three children. Cope characterizes himself as “an American patriot and a conservative ‘Bona-Fide’ Republican Tennessee candidate for U.S. Senate.”
Cope summarized issues that are important to him and Tennesseans.
“Nothing is more urgent, nothing matters more than beating the coronavirus, making sure the sick get the care they need, and protecting the health of those in danger of catching the virus,” he wrote.
Cope offers a “straightforward” plan as U.S. Senator, “making sure our government does its job.”
He advocates coronavirus tests for all who want them and ensuring an adequate supply of face masks and personal protective gear for health care workers and first responders.
He supports help for people with medical bills related to the coronavirus, access to doctors and affordable health care.
Cope’s principles include ensuring citizens are entitled to preventive health care, affordable drug prices, the end of “surprise” medical billing and domestic manufacturing and stockpiling critical medical supplies in the U.S.
“Never again should America depend on China or any other country for the equipment needed to protect our people or our health care workers,” Cope wrote.
TERRY DICUS
Terry Dicus is a native and resident of Savannah in Hardin County.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee, Martin, a master’s degree from Union University, and a law degree from the Nashville School of Law in 2009.
Dicus’ career experience includes working as an attorney and experience in law enforcement, according to information provided to Ballotpedia.
Dicus’ law enforcement career includes seven years of experience with the Jackson Police Department and Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, and seven years as a criminal investigator with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Dicus left the TBI to practice law in 2013.
{p class=”p4”Dicus lists three key messages he wants to convey to voters.
“We must teach the growing scientific dissent to the theory that everything came from nothing,” he wrote.
“It is time to use our power and influence to end war and end religious persecution everywhere,” Dicus added.
The third key message is, “Like one of my heroes, Frederick Douglas, I will work with anyone to do good, but (with) no one to do harm.”
The area of public policy Dicus is most passionate about is “budget,” he wrote.
Characteristics most important to elected officials include “honesty, honesty and honesty,” he wrote.
The core responsibility of someone elected to office is to “balance the budget and deter socialism,” he wrote.
Dicus summarized what he feels will be the greatest challenges to the U.S. over the next 10 years.
“Our deficit is the single greatest threat we have ever faced. When the economy crashes under its weight, the people, just like during the coronavirus pandemic, will demand more and more socialism and we will lose our republic,” he wrote.
TOM EMERSON JR.
Tom Emerson Jr. says his military experience as a Vietnam-era veteran of the U.S. Navy has given him a desire to serve his country again and seek elected office.
This is the second time Emerson has sought a Senate seat, having also run in 2014. He feels that a key issue is term limits, which are “imperative to have more elected officials serve all citizens,” he states on his website.
Emerson is in favor of implementing term limits for elected offices from the federal to local level.
“Term limits will bring serious people who desire to serve American citizens the best they can and get as much positive service accomplished as is possible within their respective term limit that will benefit the majority of the U.S. citizens,” he states on his website.
Other parts of Emerson’s platform include improving veteran care and establishing affordable health insurance for all citizens, strengthening the military, curtailing violence, supporting Israel as an ally, developing jobs in the U.S., supporting all first responders and enacting tax cuts for all Americans.
Parts of his platform also focus on gun control, illegal immigrants, border control and Social Security. In a taking the political courage test on the VoteSmart organization’s website, Emerson said politicians should stop using social security to fund other projects.
As part of that test, he also expressed support for a wall at the Mexican border and requiring illegal immigrants to return to their countries of origin before they are eligible for citizenship.
A resident of Brighton, Emerson has been married for 46 years. He and wife Terry have three grown children and five grandchildren. He has served as an officer of a Republican district in Shelby county and in the Tipton County Republican Party.
GEORGE FLINN Jr.
George S. Flinn Jr.’s message for voters focuses on implementing “real solutions for real life problems.”
“We don’t need any more soundbites or slogans from our elected officials, we need them to implement real solutions,” Flinn states on his website. “As a physician and a business owner, I solve problems every day and can implement solutions to our biggest problems.”
Flinn, who also ran for the Republican nomination for Senate in 2014, is an electrical engineer turned physician, who has established a chain of radiology clinics in Tennessee. He also founded Flinn Broadcasting, which owns 40 radio and television stations across the United States. He served in the United States Public Health Service under the Nixon Administration.
If elected, Flinn states on his website that he would bring his conservative principles to Washington to serve Tennessee residents, noting his principles are based in the conservative values prevalent during Ronald Reagan’s presidency in the 1980s.
These principles are why Flinn states he supports judicial appointments that respect the rule of law and defend the rights of people expressed in the Constitution and Declaration of Independence. These include defending the rights of free speech, religious liberty and freedom of the press as put forth in the First Amendment, the right to bear arms found in the Second Amendment and the right of life guaranteed in the Fifth Amendment, which Flinn states he believes extends to the unborn.
On specific issues, Flinn states that the federal government should provide community block grants to states and local organizations to help fight the opioid epidemic, extend pro-growth tax policies, enact health reforms that focus on providing easy access to affordable health coverage and medical innovations and enact legislation to address the pandemic including funding a strategic medical supply stockpile to end dependance on foreign sources, initiate more comprehensive testing and provide funding for business innovation.
BILL HAGERTY
Serving in public office will not be a new experience for Bill Hagerty if he is elected.
Hagerty served from August 2017 to July 2019 as ambassador to Japan and served from 2011 to 2014 as the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
He also served as senior leader in President Donald Trump’s transition team in 2016 and is a member of the administration’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups task force to help revitalize the economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wanting to do more for rural communities and realizing much needed change had to come from the federal level led Hagerty to support Trump in 2016. He volunteered full-time as chair of the campaign in Tennessee, according to the candidate’s website.
If elected senator, Hagerty’s priorities will include working to strengthen the economy, bring more jobs to Tennessee communities, stop illegal immigration, defend Second Amendment rights, protect the unborn, help build a wall at the nation’s southern border and stand for law enforcement officers, military and veterans.
In a recent campaign stop in Greeneville, Hagerty said his experience as ambassador gave him valuable insights on how to the U.S. can effectively stand up to China and get that nation to play by the rules and implement better trade deals for American workers.
Hagerty has been endorsed by Trump, and during his Greeneville stop, he said that Trump encouraged him to run after Sen. Lamar Alexander announced he would not seek reelection.
“I could have never imagined that I would be doing this a year ago, but it is that important,” he said. “I have been asked why I wanted to run for Senate. It is not that this is what I want to do, but what I have to do.”
He said people with conservative values are needed in Congress to stand with Trump and oppose what he called Democrats’ socialist agenda.
JON HENRY
Jon Henry, a retired U.S. Marine Corps sergeant major, is seeking his first public office.
“My military service combined with a work ethic formed early in life on a farm has developed the servant leadership I will display as your senator,” Henry states on his website
In answering a survey from Ballotpedia, the native of Riddleton said his top priority is the safety and security of the American people.
Another priority he indicates is to ensure citizens’ freedoms are not compromised such as the right to defend oneself, freedom of speech, and freedom of religion.
Fiscal responsibility by the government is another priority for Henry.
“The government is not a revenue producing entity and therefore every tax dollar taken from Americans’ pay in order to operate the U.S. government must be managed in a responsible, thoughtful manner by mature leaders who make policy,” he stated in the Ballotpedia survey.
Henry stated in the survey he is passionate about foreign policy and the use of the military as part of a strong, responsible democracy.
In a campaign visit to Greeneville recently, Henry said he is also concerned about the effects of big government and is in favor of reducing federal regulations to help small farmers and help bring manufacturing back to the U.S., particularly in rural areas.
As he has traveled across the state, Henry said he has talked to many people who would like to see less government control. “I have learned that people want to be left alone,” he said. “They want to be able to work and coach little league on the weekends. They want to live their lives.”
Henry is also in favor of term limits for office holders, defending family farmers, protecting Second Amendment rights and is pro-life.
Serving in the Marines for 23 years, Henry served in operations Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.
KENT MORRELL
His experiences with chronic pain management in the current health care system inspired Knoxvillian Kent Morrell to run for public office.
“My journey for U.S. Senate really began two years ago, when my last pain management doctor dropped me as a patient,” Morrell said on his website. Morrell has dealt with chronic pain since suffering muscular and spinal injuries in a car accident in 2000.
Since 2015, Morrell has advocated at the state government level with Safe Access Tennessee, which is part of the national organization Americans for Safe Access. The organization provides science-based educational resources about the importance of treatment options to legislators. Morrell is chairman of the Knoxville chapter and joined the state organization’s board in 2017.
“I fight for change because I have to,” he said. “I can’t let this happen to other people. I don’t want my friends or family to experience the nightmare I went through for almost 20 years. Patients need treatment options now.”
In addition to seeking legislation that would remove the government from the doctor-patient relationship, Morrell supports providing additional options for mental and physical care for veterans, improving funding for rural schools and increasing support for mental and emotional health of students, securing borders, reforming immigration laws to treat people with dignity and implementing foreign policy that addresses the root causes of the challenges at the southern border.
Morrell is also in support of policies and funding that make adoption easier, providing more resources for child services and foster care, appointment of judicial nominees who support the Constitution, implementing term limits for Congress, and policies that target the roots of gun violence such as, he said, the breakdown of families and glorification of violence in the gaming and entertainment industries,
A native of Bristol, Morrell is president and chief executive officer of Indoor Oceans, a small business he founded in 1993. He is married and has four adult children.
GLEN R. NEAL Jr.
Protecting national sovereignity through secure borders and reformed immigration law, health care reform that preserves private coverage and coverage of pre-existing conditions, term limits for Congress and campaign finance reform are stated key issues in the senatorial campaign of Glen R. Neal of Sevier County’s Kodak community.
Favoring “necessary changes to put political power back in the hands of the people and follow and protect our Constitution,” Neal cites Ronald Reagan as a personally admired figure.
Neal proposes eliminating “all premiums, deductibles, co-pays and the cost of all prescription drugs beginning at age 65” for those with annual incomes less than $105,000.
Neal considers himself a fiscal conservative as well as a strong supporter of law and law enforcement.
“I am a profound supporter of the rule of law and the absolute rights afforded citizens. As a former member of law enforcement I believe crime and punishment are adjoined and absolute. Lawlessness is unacceptable at any degree of occurrence,” he said.
Neal says he is “pro-life.” On same-sex marriage, he favors ending government involvement in marriage in general, leaving marriage’s definition as a “religious decision.” Gay couples, he says, should have adoption rights “as long as they pass the same background checks as straight couples.”
He favors continuing government funding of Planned Parenthood “as long as funding is not used for abortion procedures.”
Neal, born in 1951, was educated in the Knox County School System and Walters State Community College. He has worked for the University of Tennessee, Pinnacle Sales Company, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, retiring from the latter as a captain.
Among his stated positions are national infrastructure improvement, better veteran benefits, a strong military, congressional term limits and further tax cuts for the middle class. He agrees with and follows the “COVID-19 government guidelines administered by the CDC and President Trump.”
JOHN E. OSBORNE
Born to a large family in Nashville in 1954, Senate candidate John E. Osborne grew up on a small farm, and worked after school and during summers at a meatpacking plant run by uncles, Elm Hill Meats, as young as age 12.
At 16 he began driving an Elm Hill delivery truck while attending Father Ryan and then McGavock high schools. In 1980 he graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with majors in political science and social economics.
He ran for Congress in 1994 because, his website says, he was “fed up with the federal government and the mounting national debt. Since that time it has only gotten worse.”
He began a career in real estate before entering the grocery business with a brother. In the mid-1980s he purchased his first grocery stores. He has been an owner, with his brothers, of BiRite and Piggly Wiggly stores throughout Middle Tennessee for 35 years.
He favors election of “more everyday citizens” to federal government posts. He supports reforms to “incentivize legal immigration, all while increasing our border security to cut down on illegal crossings.”
The Nashville resident hopes to see Republicans leading in healthcare improvement, lowering drug prices and working to “make insurance affordable for everyone.”
Regarding abortion, the pro-life Osborne says he “will be a voice for the voiceless.” On gun issues, he pledges to “oppose any effort to violate your right to bear arms.”
National debt has put the federal government in danger, he says, of “financial disaster.” Financial accountability is “sadly missing in Washington and something we need to address.” On trade, Osborne advocates strengthening the U.S. position relative to China.
Osborne advocates a permanent tax break for small businesses, saying, “it is obvious not one senator understands how real small businesses work ... I have been a small businessman for over 35 years and I know how small business works.”
AARON PETTIGREW
Senate candidate Aaron Pettigrew of Murfreesboro is centering his candidacy around what he describes as “returning to a constitutional, and only a constitutional, federal government.”
The candidate’s campaign website states that Pettigrew is “pro-life, pro-freedom of speech, pro-freedom of religion, and pro-Second Amendment. I am also pro-privacy rights as well as pro-state rights. I am running to restore constitutional constraints on our federal government.”
Pledging to “fight to restore your constitutional freedoms,” to “stop federal debt spending” and “fight to make citizens and veterans our priority over invading aliens and world-wide refugees,” he contends in campaign material that “the Constitution of the United States holds more answers to the needs of this modern republic than the majority of politicians give it credit for.”
He has said the constitutional federal government as he envisions it is achievable with “common sense steps that really will benefit everyone,” but “if we wait too much longer, it won’t be that easy,” his website states. “Nothing’s going to change until ‘we the people’ change it!”
Pettigrew notes on his website: “I am not running to toe the party line. Neither party has done the right thing for decades; although sometimes they have both done it by accident.”
Pettigrew also notes he, if elected, will not participate in the congressional pension plan. “For me, this is an office of service, not one of lifetime financial gain.”
Pettigrew is a trucker by profession, working with Big G Express. He is a 1993 graduate of Rawlins High School in Rawlins, WY.
He is a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Pettigrew is a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. Other organizations or movements in which he is involved include the Consitutional Patriots, 917 Society, The Paleolibertarian Coalition, the III% Republic and the Consitutional Grassroots Movement.
DAVID SCHUSTER
Maryville’s David Schuster, 61, calls a desire to “fight for the people of Tennessee,” his motivation for running for the U.S. Senate.
“I want to fight for you, the people of Tennessee. Not the lobbyist or to get rich like the corrupt ones there now,” he has said in campaign materials.
He favors term limits, a line-item presidential veto “to stop some of the bribery for votes,” and the end of Patriot Act restrictions. “I want to get your freedoms back,” he has said.
Born in Leominster, Mass., Schuster entered the U.S. Navy after high school and served 11 years as a naval aviation storekeeper, until a deck accident disabled him and ended his naval career. He lived and worked afterward in various places, including Florida, where he operated a crane business that he sold before moving to Tennessee.
He has listed “getting our country and freedoms back for the people” as a top goal. He has said there is “just way too much corruption everywhere,” in government.
Schuster declares his goal is “not to get rich and screw the people and country like the left is doing,” but to “defend the Constitution and the rights of the people.”
In his YouTube videos, Schuster is outspoken and sometimes uses unrestrained terminology regarding race and competing political philosophies. In one video he refers to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as “the female Hitler,” calls the Black Lives Matter official organization an “American ISIS,” and compares it to the Black Panthers of earlier decades.
He denies any personal racism and advocates removal of race, age and gender questions from job applications. He cites his positive personal characteristics as “compassion, honesty, loyalty, common sense” and “a lot of life experience in a lot of aspects.”
He seemingly has no campaign website, and his Facebook page is personal and does not reference his candidacy.
R. MANNY SETHI
Dr. Manny Sethi, 42, an orthopedic trauma surgeon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, is considered to be the leading GOP primary competitor to Bill Hagerty for the Senate seat being vacated by Lamar Alexander.
Frequently calling himself an “outsider” candidate, Sethi bills himself as “fiercely conservative” and a supporter of President Donald Trump. A placard put out by his campaign calls him a “conservative Republican,” a “man of Christian faith,” and an “outsider – surgeon.”
His medical career has earned him respect in the health care field, and he has written many articles and two textbooks in orthopedic medicine.
Politically, his stated goals include to repeal and replace Obamacare with “patient-focused policies,” to complete a border wall and stop illegal immigration, “slash taxes and runaway spending and debt,” end the opioid epidemic and “protect every precious life starting at conception.”
“Dr. Manny,” as he usually calls himself, was raised in Hillsboro, Tenn. He received his undergraduate degree from Brown University. As a Fulbright Scholar he worked in Tunisia with children suffering from muscular dystrophy.
He earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, and completed his orthopedic residency there before returning to Tennessee. He is the founder of Healthy Tennessee, a nonprofit organization promoting preventative health care across the state.
Sethi was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved to Tennessee with his family at age 4. He was raised in Hillsboro by his parents, both physicians who came to the United States in 1975 from India. Sethi attended Hillsboro Elementary School and later the private Webb School.
His birth name is Manish Kumar Sethi, “Manny” being a longtime nickname.
In 2017, Sethi was invited to a White House meeting with Trump as one of 11 United States health care professionals brought in to discuss issues in the health insurance market.
Sethi is married to Maya L. Sethi, an attorney in Nashville. They have two children, and attend that city’s McKendree United Methodist Church.