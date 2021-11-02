A total of 16 students on a Greene County Schools bus Tuesday afternoon that went off Brittontown Road and rolled onto its side were examined at Greeneville Community Hospital after the wreck.
No serious injuries were reported. Nine of the students were taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS ambulances and other first responders, while parents brought six additional students to be evaluated at the hospital.
All had been released by about 10 p.m. Tuesday, county Director of Schools David McLain said.
“I’m thankful that all the kids seem to be fine. It’s just a miracle and blessing from the Lord,” McLain said.
The full-size bus ran off the narrow, one-lane road about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday and slid about 20 feet down an embankment before rolling onto its side.
The wreck happened in the 1900 block of Brittontown Road in Afton. The 26 students on board were on their way home from Baileyton Elementary School, North Greene Middle School and North Greene High School.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The winding section of Brittontown Road where the bus driver apparently lost control of the vehicle is hilly and along a series of curves.
The driver of the school bus, 51-year-old Lisa J. Marshall, was not injured. Marshall was wearing a seat beat. The bus is not equipped with seat belts for students.
Marshall, a teacher at Chuckey-Doak High School, is also one of several instructors who double as bus drivers for the school system. Marshall has driven the Brittontown Road route since the school year began in August, McLain said.
A THP preliminary crash report said the bus was attempting to negotiate a left-hand turn when the right front tire left the road, causing it to slide into a ditch and down the steep embankment before rolling and coming to rest on the passenger side.
First responders assisted students in getting out of the bus safely. Brittontown Road in the area of the crash was blocked off as concerned parents gathered at nearby Brittontown Church to pick up their children. Others went to Greeneville Community Hospital as ambulances dropped off students at the emergency department.
Marshall is a teacher “and she’s a fill-in for us (as a bus driver),” McLain said. She is an experienced teacher in Greene County Schools, with more than 20 years of service, he added.
The Greene County Schools system is experiencing the same bus driver shortage seen in many school districts nationwide
“We are down about eight or 10 drivers. She has filled in since the first of the (school) year,” McLain said. “She’s been driving that route for the last three months because of the shortage of bus drivers.”
He said there are at least three teachers in the school system who also double as drivers. Many rural roads on bus routes in Greene County have similar characteristics to Brittontown Road, which is narrow, hilly and has numerous curves and drop-offs.
“You get off the road a little bit and you’re gone,” McLain said. “It’s a tough job.”
Marshall “will be back in the classroom soon. She certainly won’t be on a bus for a while,” he said.
“She was just trying to do a service and get kids home,” McLain said.
Multiple first responders rushed to the crash scene after the first call came into Greene County 911 Dispatch at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday.
“You had a lot of first responders there. Thanks to them,” McLain said.
In addition to the THP, responding agencies included the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, United Volunteer Fire Department, Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department, Greene County-Greeneville EMS and Hawkins County EMS.
Many remained on scene as wreckers began the process of hoisting the bus up the embankment.
An investigation by the THP continued Wednesday. The 2011 Bluebird bus will be examined by a THP inspector to evaluate its mechanical condition, McLain said. He said that all school system buses, including bus number 17 involved in the crash, are inspected twice a year.
Charges in connection with the crash may be pending, the THP report said.