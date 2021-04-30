The 17th Annual Iris Festival Pageant will be returning to this year’s Iris Festival, the Greene County Partnership announced recently.
The pageant will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 15 at Greeneville High School. According to a press release from the Partnership, the competition will consist of multiple categories including beauty, casual or spring wear, western wear, high point award, celebrity fashions, photogenic and Iris Festival prince or princess.
The pageant will feature eight different age categories ranging from 0-11 months to 16 years and older. The winner of the Iris Festival Prince or Princess category will receive a 6 foot trophy, extra-large crown, scepter, wrap around banner, crown pin and all of their entry fees paid to the St. Jude’s Fundraiser Pageant on November 13, 2021, the release said.
Admission to the pageant will be $5.00 per person. Entry is free for contestants and children under 5 years old.
The deadline to enter the pageant is Friday, May 7th. Entry forms are available at the Greene County Partnership located at 115 Academy Street, the release said.
For more information about the Iris Festival Pageant, call Rhonda Humbert at 423-639-3819. For more information on the various aspects of the 26th Iris Festival, visit www.greenevilleirisfestival.com or contact the Partnership at 423-638-4111.