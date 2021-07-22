A collision between a tractor-trailer and a car early Wednesday on southbound Interstate 81 in Greene County injured both drivers and tried up traffic on the interstate for several hours.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
A THP preliminary crash report said that Kemel Diaz Garcia, 45, of Keene, Texas, was changing lanes about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday on I-81 near mile marker 42 when the Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving struck a Chevrolet Spectrum driven by 53-year-old Harley D. Morgan, of McDowell, West Virginia.
Both drivers were injured and taken to area hospitals. Their conditions were not available Thursday morning.
The crash caused the closure of part of southbound I-81 as crews cleared the scene.
An investigation continues. Charges are pending against Garcia, the report said.