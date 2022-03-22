Jerry Leon Blankenship enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1976. After completing basic training the following year, he disappeared and assumed another person’s name.
Authorities discovered Blankenship’s true identity after he obtained a COVID-19 vaccination at a Cocke County pharmacy.
Blankenship, 65, of Newport, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to serve 25 months in prison.
Blankenship was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer after entering guilty pleas to fraud involving a Social Security number and aggravated identity theft, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Court documents state that Blankenship joined the Navy in 1976. After completion of basic training in 1977, “He deserted, with a goal of avoiding future military service,” the release said.
Blankenship then assumed the name and identity of another individual.
By doing so, Blankenship “established a new life under the stolen name in Newport.” According to court records, Blankenship had “been dishonest about his name with almost everyone, including his girlfriend of 30 years and the mother of his three children," the release said.
Since 2005, Blankenship had obtained three fraudulent Tennessee driver’s licenses in the victim’s name. Blankenship also used the victim’s name in a business that he and his girlfriend ran in Newport, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
It took the COVID-19 vaccination at a Newport pharmacy for Blankenship’s true identity to be revealed.
“The real victim was notified of the vaccination that the real victim had not received. Store surveillance video showed Blankenship was the person who had obtained the vaccination under the victim’s name,” the release said.
“It is anticipated that Blankenship will face a military tribunal for his desertion,” the release said.
Blankenship was also placed on supervised probation for three years following completion of his prison sentence.
Blankenship’s criminal indictment came after an investigation led by the Criminal Investigative Division of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sgt. James Knipper.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mac D. Heavener III represented the government.