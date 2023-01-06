The murder of a Baileyton merchant more than 28 years ago remains very much on the radar of Greene County Sheriff’s Department investigators.
Edwin Frazier Jones suffered fatal gunshot wounds in an apparent robbery on Jan. 4, 1995, at the grocery store he operated at 60 Brunner St.
Jones, 76, was shot and later died from his wounds. He was the owner of Jones & Sons Grocery and a well-respected member of the Baileyton community.
Detectives have pursued numerous leads over the years in the homicide case, but no arrests have been made. Sheriff’s Detective Capt. Jeff Davis said this week that any new information provided by the public will be followed up on.
“As with any open investigation of this nature, we cannot discuss any details such as leads, witnesses, suspects, et cetera,” Davis said.
The passage of time means fewer witnesses available to provide tips that could lead to a break in the case. But there may also be an advantage for investigators.
“It is more difficult to work cases as time passes due to various reasons such as people moving, memories fading, and such. However, in some instances, the passing of time may encourage someone that didn’t or wouldn’t say anything at the time to now come forward,” Davis said. “Certainly, we would like for anyone with information on this case, or any such case, to reach out to investigators.”
Sheriff Wesley Holt was a patrol deputy when the Jones homicide occurred. He and investigators want to see justice for Jones and his family.
Detectives have a heavy caseload, but continue to follow up on tips from the public as time allows, Holt said this week.
“We are working on it,” he said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to assist the Greene County Sheriff’s Department with the investigation.
“The case remains open. I cannot comment beyond that,” 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said in 2022.
Former Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins said in 2018 that authorities were “really close” in making an arrest in connection with the Jones case.
After the 1995 shooting, a multi-agency task force was assembled to track down the killer of Jones.
Many potential witnesses are now deceased, Hankins said in 2017.
Former sheriff’s department chief detective, now-retired Capt. John Huffine, said in 1995 that Jones suffered a gunshot wound to the forehead.
The robbery and fatal shooting of Jones was discovered by a Baileyton resident who entered the store on the afternoon of Jan. 4, 1995, to buy cigarettes. Jones was still alive.
Greene County 911 Dispatch notified the sheriff’s department. Deputies responded to the store. Jones was taken by ambulance to the former Laughlin Memorial Hospital, and later transferred to Johnson City Medical Center, where he died that night.
Money was taken from the cash register, but a money bag in a drawer underneath the register was not taken, Huffine said in 1995.
Nothing was disturbed in the business other than the area behind the counter where Jones fell after being shot, Huffine said.
“Whoever it was apparently intended to kill Jones,” he said, adding that there was no sign of a struggle or that Jones resisted.
Jones’ relatives and friends in the close-knit Baileyton community were stunned by the murder.
Jones’ first cousin, Porter Bailey, characterized Jones Grocery in a 1995 interview as a country store that sold groceries and hardware, and a spot where people gathered “to talk politics and farming and everything that matters in the world.” Bailey is now deceased.
After the crime, investigators asked the pubic for any recollections about Jan. 4, 1995. What someone may have seen in the area of the crime could produce a vital piece of information that gives detectives a break in the case, authorities said.
Anyone with information on the Edwin Frazier Jones case can contact sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett at 423-798-1800.