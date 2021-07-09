Two crash victims had to be cut free by first responders from a pickup truck that wrecked just before 2 a.m. Friday in the 6800 block of Asheville Highway, near the intersection with Flag Branch Road.
The crash victims, both of Marshall, North Carolina, were airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the crash victims as 37-year-old Elizabeth Mansfield and 42-year-old James Collins Chandler. Their conditions were not available Friday night.
Mansfield was driving the 2005 Ford F-250. A THP crash report said that the truck was northbound on Asheville Highway when it “drifted over the center line into the opposite lane of travel,” continuing off the road into a ditch line.
The South Greene Volunteer Fire Department and Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad responded to the crash scene. South Greene fire Chief David Weems said the pickup truck struck a driveway culvert head-on.
“There was major damage to the front of the vehicle, and two occupants were trapped inside,” Weems said. “Firefighters and rescue squad volunteers used stabilization jacks and hydraulic spreaders-cutters, also known as the ‘Jaws of Life,’ to free the trapped victims.”
Greene County-Greeneville EMS treated Mansfield and Chandler on the scene and drove Mansfield and Chandler to a landing zone set up at South Greene High School.
“Two medical evacuation helicopters transported the patients to the Johnson City Medical Center,” Weems said.
Mansfield and Chandler were not wearing seat belts. Charges are pending against Mansfield, the THP report said.