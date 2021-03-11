A man and woman were airlifted early Thursday to Johnson City Medical Center after the pickup truck they were in veered off the 1500 block of Snapps Ferry Road and struck two trees.
The truck was being driven by Kevin C. Lamons “at a high rate of speed and without braking,” Greeneville police Officer Louis Calobrisi said in a crash report.
The 1998 Nissan Frontier pickup truck was westbound on Snapps Ferry Road about 3:30 a.m. Thursday when it went off the right side of the road, sideswiping a tree on the passenger side and then crashing head-on into another tree.
Lamons and passenger Brittany C. Taylor suffered suspected major injuries. Two EMS H.E.A.R.T. helicopters were landed nearby to fly Lamons and Taylor to the hospital. Their conditions were not available Thursday morning.
Both occupants of the heavily damaged compact pickup truck had to be freed by first responders.
The crash happened on a straightaway near the East Andrew Johnson Highway overpass. It remains under investigation.