A driver and her passenger suffered suspected major injuries about 12:15 p.m. Saturday after the car she was driving rolled down an embankment off Kingsport Highway and struck a tree near the 200 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway behind the Captain D’s restaurant.
A Greeneville police report said that Melissa R. Kreeger and Brandon J. Dishner suffered “incapacitating” injuries and were trapped in the car. They were extricated by the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, with assistance from the Greeneville Fire Department and other first response agencies.
Kreeger and Dishner were airlifted in two Highlands helicopters to Johnson City Medical Center. Their conditions were not available Sunday.
The westbound 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by Kreeger was traveling on Kingsport Highway “when it went off the road on the oncoming side and down an embankment. The vehicle stopped after striking a tree with the front end,” Officer Jerry Goforth said in a crash report.
A “severe crosswind” was blowing across Kingsport Highway at the time of the crash and Kreeger may have been “inattentive,” the driver actions section of the crash report said.
Both Kreeger and Dishner were wearing safety restraints.
No citations were issued.