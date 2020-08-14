Two commissioner candidates have filed nominating petitions with the Greene County Election Commission for the City of Tusculum municipal elections on Nov. 3.
Barbara Britton, who has served two terms as a commissioner and is currently Tusculum vice-mayor, has filed for reelection to a 4-year term. Britton, of Richland Road, was first elected to office in 2011.
O.J. Early, making a first bid for elected office, has also filed a nominating petition with the county election commission. Early, of Owen Lane, is a former staff writer and contributor to The Greeneville Sun.
The commissioner seats of Britton and Mayor Alan Corley are open in the Nov. 3 general election. Corley, a commissioner since 2003 and mayor since 2014, has not indicated his intentions.
The qualifying deadline for candidates to file is noon on Thursday.