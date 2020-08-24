A man and woman were charged with numerous offenses about 10 p.m. Sunday after a sheriff’s deputy on patrol heard gunshots on West McKee Street.
Driver Shyanne L. White, 26, of Lafayette, Indiana, was charged with a felony count of child endangerment, evading arrest, possession of a Schedule VI drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Passenger Cory R. Mathes, 27, of 1520 Nolichuckey Road, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment and possession of a weapon during commission of a felony.
Deputy Andrew Long said in a report that he was about to turn into the sheriff’s department office when he heard about four gunshots, and saw a sport utility vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed on Academy Street before turning onto South College Street.
A traffic stop was attempted but the SUV did not stop for lights or sirens. It continued about four blocks before coming to a stop on South Cutler Street. White and Mathes were in the SUV, along with a child in the back seat in a child restraint seat.
As White was being taken into custody, she told deputies that “she was just shot at,” the report said.
Found on Mathes during a pat-down search was a black case that contained “multiple types of drugs,” including methamphetamine, opium, marijuana and Alprazolam pills, the report said.
Found in the SUV were a glass pipe and two prescription bottles in the middle console, one of which held marijuana and the other pills.
An empty Ruger gun holster was found under the passenger seat. Also found was a box of .380 caliber bullets containing 23 bullets.
Deputies and Greeneville police officers followed the route the SUV took before it pulled over and found a Ruger .380 caliber handgun in the 300 block of West McKee Street.
Deputies returned to the area where the gunshots were heard and found two spent shell casings from the same type of bullet that was in the Ruger handgun.
White and Mathes were allegedly uncooperative in providing information to deputies. Both were held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Monday in General Sessions Court.
The child was placed in the care of the Department of Children’s Services.