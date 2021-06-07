Alicia D. Jones, 38, of 21 Logwood Lane, was charged about 8:15 p.m. Sunday by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police were called to the East Andrew Johnson Highway parking lot of Food City about threats allegedly made to Jones and another woman by Randall S. McCaul, 61, of Dale Street, Kingsport.
McCaul was charged with pubic intoxication. As McCaul was being taken into custody, he told police he had allegedly smoked meth with Jones, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report.
A search of Jones’ vehicle located a book bag that contained suspected meth, 14 hydrocodone pills, cut straws with residue and other drug paraphernalia.
Police investigated a call about a man at the gas pumps of Food City harassing females. Another officer spoke with McCaul, who said he “was getting ready to get gas and set a vehicle on fire that was near the wood line in front of Ollie’s because the occupants had stolen his guitar,” a report said.
McCaul gave off a strong odor of alcohol “and spoke very quickly and incoherently,” the report said.
Jones and another woman at the gas pumps said McCaul “was requesting to buy them from other males there,” the report said.
Jones and McCaul were both held on bond pending first scheduled appearances Monday in General Sessions Court.