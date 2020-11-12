Two men were taken into custody Wednesday morning after sheriff's deputies went to a Mohawk house to serve arrest warrants.
Charles C. Turner, 48, of 2090 Mountain Valley Road, was charged with filing a false report.
Terry E. Turner, 47, of the same address, was charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and served arrest warrants.
Deputies arrived about 7 a.m. Wednesday at the house looking for Terry Turner on the warrants. Charles Turner said he was not there and “told us to get the hell off his property,” Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report.
Another deputy saw Terry Turner in the house before Turner ran out a back door. Turner allegedly refused verbal commands to stop and an attempt to stun him with a Taser was unsuccessful. Terry Turner was chased into a wooded area and continued to evade deputies after pepper spray was directed at him.
Terry Turner eventually stopped in a field and was handcuffed, a report said.
A records check showed that Charles Turner had active arrest warrants for violation of probation.
Charles and Terry Turner were both held without bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in General Sessions Court.