A Chuckey man and woman were charged with possession of suspected methamphetamine and other offenses Monday night by Greenevile police.
Jonathan M. Morin, 27, of 7345 Erwin Highway, was charged with delivery or sale of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kendra B. Cash, 25, also of the Erwin Highway address, was charged with delivery or sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police responded about 10:20 p.m. Monday to a report of a person passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of Ingles on East Andrew Johnson Highway. The vehicle was pulling out of the parking lot as police arrived and a traffic stop was conducted, Officer Ethan Parton said in a report.
The vehicle was searched by an officer and K-9 Kid, who alerted to the presence of narcotics.
About eight grams of suspected methamphetamine was found in a wallet inside the vehicle. Found on the passenger side seat were a glass pipe with white residue and a butane torch.
Also found during the search were three syringes and other glass pipes. A backpack in the vehicle also contained a glass pipe, the report said.
“Numerous phones and tablets” were also in the vehicle, along with a pair of silver brass knuckles.
Morin and Cash were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance in General Sessions Court.