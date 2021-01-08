A female driver allegedly ran a car off the road and her passenger pointed a gun at occupants of another vehicle Thursday morning, Greeneville police said in a report.
The man and woman were taken into custody about 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
Alexis B. Morgan, 19, of 751 Frank Roberts Road, Afton, was charged with receiving or concealing stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan S. Mitchum, 29, of 600 Old Snapps Ferry Road, Chuckey, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A victim told police that she was run off the road on Serral Drive by a Ford Explorer, and a man in the sport utility vehicle pointed a rifle at her, Officer Robert Anderson said in a report.
The SUV was intercepted by sheriff’s deputies and stopped on East Andrew Johnson Highway at Industrial Road. Morgan and Mitchum were identified as the driver and passenger.
A records check showed that the SUV was reported stolen earlier Thursday in Greene County. Police searched the SUV and found a .22 caliber rifle behind the passenger seat, along with .22 caliber ammunition rounds in the middle console. A syringe, glass pipe and plastic bags were found in a bag behind the driver’s seat, the report said.
No injuries were reported. The driver and two men were in the vehicle allegedly run off the road. Occupants told police they did not know Morgan or Mitchum.
Morgan and Mitchum were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.