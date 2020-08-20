Elene L. Mayse, 37, of Dave Buck Road, Johnson City, was charged shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop.
Mayse was also charged with driving without a license and cited for a registration violation, Officer Eric Davis said in a report.
Passenger Jonathan R. Hughes, of Indian Ridge Road, Johnson City, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule III drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A car driven by Mayse was pulled over on East Andrew Johnson Highway at College Hills Drive for having switched tags. A records check showed Mayes did not have a valid driver’s license, the report said.
A warrant check showed Mayse had active arrest warrants in Washington and Carter counties for sale or delivery of a controlled substance.
Hughes was found to have an active arrest warrant in Washington County for violation of probation.
During a search of the car, about 1.6 grams of methamphetamine in three separate plastic bags was found, along with one hydrocodone pill and a crushed Suboxone pill inside two drinks in the center console.
Also found were four syringes, a set of digital scales, three plastic bags and a cut straw. Four counterfeit $100 bills and nine checks were also placed into evidence, the report said.
Hughes had stitches on his arm and was examined by Greene County-Greenville EMS before being released to police.
Mayse and Hughes were held without bond pending first scheduled appearances Friday in General Sessions Court.