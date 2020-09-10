Drivers allegedly under the influence kept Greeneville police busy Wednesday night and early Thursday.
Andrew Ryan Dinsmore, 18, of 115 Mill Drive, was charged with DUI after officers responded to a vehicle crash about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday on East Church St.
Police were investigating the unrelated crash when a black car passed by paced at 56 miles per hour in a 20 mph zone going toward College Street, Officer Derek Casteel said in a report.
Patrol car lights were activated and the black car “accelerated hard” as it passed police, who lost sight of it near College Street. Officers returned to the original call, and moments later the same car sped past them in the wrong lane of East Church Street. The car went around a curve and officers could hear tires squealing before hearing the car “make contact with something,” the report said.
Near the intersection with Cherry Street, the car had left the road and skidded into a gravel lot at 301 E. Bernard Ave. Dinsmore, who had blood on his knee, got out of the car. Greene County-Greeneville EMS was called and checked Dinsmore for possible injuries.
Dinsmore allegedly had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. A records check found that he had two active arrest warrants on Greene County.
In addition to DUI, Dinsmore was charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment and underage consumption of alcohol.
SECOND ARREST
Crystal D. Roberts, 33, of 124 Anderson St., Limestone, was charged about 12:30 a.m. Thursday after police investigated a call about a man pulling a knife on another man in the parking lot of Lee’s Food Mart, 225 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
The man with the knife was not there when police arrived. Several minutes later, police got a call from a witness about the same driver at the Lee’s Food Mart at 1650 W. Andrew Johnson Highway. The witness said the suspect, who was with Roberts, earlier pulled the knife on a man and then began arguing with Roberts.
The witness followed Roberts, who allegedly drove erratically to the second location on West Andrew Johnson Highway.
Roberts had slurred speech “and was constantly moving,” Officer Robert Anderson said in a report. Roberts admitted driving, the report said.
Roberts did poorly on field sobriety tests and was charged with DUI. She allegedly refused to provide a blood sample and was also charged with violation of the implied consent law.
A records check showed Roberts had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation.
Roberts was taken to the Greene County Detention Center.
Roberts and Dinsmore have first scheduled appearances Friday in General Sessions Court.