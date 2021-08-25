Christopher A. Hamilton, 31, of 4580 Snapps Ferry Road, was charged early Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies with evading arrest and driving on a suspended license.
A traffic stop was attempted about 1:05 a.m. Wednesday on Afton Road on a car driven by Hamilton with switched registration tags, Deputy James Crum said in a report.
The car did not stop after patrol car blue lights were activated, and a pursuit began that continued onto William Springs Road. The car ran over spike strips laid out by deputies at the intersection of William Springs and Snapps Ferry roads, the report said.
The car pulled into the address where Hamilton lives. He was taken into custody and then taken to the county Workhouse to be scanned. Nothing was seen on the scan.
After Hamilton was taken to the Greene County Detention Center, deputies were contacted by jail staff and told that he had overdosed in a holding cell. Hamilton was taken to by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to a hospital, the report said.
Deputies following up on the Hamilton case went back to the Snapps Ferry Road address.
One of the occupants, 27-year-old Amanda J. Stanford, of 1488 Old State Route 34, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As deputies followed up on Hamilton’s arrest, Stanford was seen in a window of the house by Sgt. Mark Crum and she appeared to be “hiding things,” a report said.
Stanford and another woman came outside and gave consent to search the house. Suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe were found on a dresser in Stanford’s bedroom, along with drug residue and a spoon.
A child was asleep in the bedroom and a referral was made to the Department of Children’s Services, the report said.
Stanford was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.